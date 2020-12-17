Where to find the new Warzone bunker that's full of loot and a very suspicious looking control terminal

There's a new Warzone bunker on the map following the arrival of Cold War in Verdansk. It's full of loot, very Soviet looking and has a very ominous computer terminal screen that looks like it's going to do something very bad at some point in the future. Let's take a look inside and see what else is there.

Warzone bunkers | How to play on Rebirth Island | The best Warzone M16 loadouts | The best Cold War guns in Warzone

How to find the new Warzone airport bunker

(Image credit: Activision)

The new Warzone bunker is one of the easiest to find so far, hidden in a massive hole in the airport runway. If you're good with a parachute you can even glide in through the hole and make touchdown underground. Inside you'll find a massive gas cylinder in a big square room. Ignore the ladder on the cylinder when you want to leave as you'll need to use the orange rope in the corner when you want to get out.

To push further into the bunker you'll have a choice of a ladder up into a control room, or a floor level door off to one side.

(Image credit: Activision)

There's basically a big loop connecting these two ways in that lead through a series of bunker rooms that copy both the previous Cold War bunkers in Warzone, and some of the levels from the Cold War Campaign. However, take the main door, not the ladder, if you want to reach the important looking control panel first.

What's in the new Warzone bunker?

(Image credit: Activision)

The new Warzone bunker is full of blue supply crates littering the floor like rubbish and at least one gold one. However, it's this console that's the really interesting thing. You can find it through that ground level door once you're in the bunker hole - just head through the short corridor, turn left and you'll see it immediately on your left.

Currently it doesn't do anything other than look ominous, but there's a monitor showing a nuke right next to it and that large, square screen looks like it's large and square for a reason. It's even lit in a way that makes it stand out from the environment and draw you to it. My money's on some sort of nuke launching station - maybe something like Fallout 76's set up where player's can bomb a small part of the map once they've collected and decrypted launch keys. Nukes feature heavily on monitors throughout the bunker, making their presence in the game hard to miss now. The Cold War teases that added a series of new secret bunkers added an actual nuke, so this might be a way of one day launching it.

(Image credit: Activision)

While you can't actually do anything in the bunker yet, it's definitely worth a visit to gear up. There are supply crates everywhere, all blue bar the gold one, and the place is swimming in useful loot within seconds - you'll be discarding gear you'd normally cry out for in a match because there's just so much of it lying about within a few minutes of popping crates open. When you're done, head back to the room the hole opens into and look for an orange rope in the far corner from the doors to climb up and get out.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Call of Duty Warzone download | Call of Duty Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay | Call of Duty Warzone missions | Call of Duty Warzone gulag | Call of Duty Warzone contracts | Call of Duty Warzone best loadout | Best Call of Duty Warzone guns | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks