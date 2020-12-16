How to play on Rebirth Island in Warzone and get to the new map

If you're wondering how to play on Rebirth Island and get to the new map in Warzone then don't worry, not obvious and involves the Resurgence Trios option in the menu. So it's also easy to sort out when you know where to go. Rebirth Island is a new map, and a tiny one at that. It's also part of a seasonal event so it's not clear how long it might be around, so with that in mind let's explain how to get there while you still can.

Hopefully you're not having issues with either the Cold War error code zed 398 swift clover or the Warzone dev error 5476 code but if you are, we can help you there as well.

How do you play Rebirth Island in Warzone?

(Image credit: Activision)

Despite the massive REBIRTH EVENT section of the game menu looking like it should, you know, let you get to Rebirth Island. It's not actually going to help you go anywhere, it just lists the rewards and challenges you can unlock. Currently the only way to actually play Rebirth Island is by selecting the Resurgence Trios option.

(Image credit: Activision)

This mode sees you get free redeploys and a few other rules to change up the gameplay on this little map. For example, as well as those free respawns, you'll find reusable supply boxes, and enemy kills will highlight the opposition's team-members on the map for a short moment.

(Image credit: Activision)

Be prepared for some crazy short matches here though as the island really is minute compared to Verdasnk. Because of the size the circle also closes in really fast so don't get to comfy in a hidey hole. Just check out the view as you fly in to get a feel for the scale:

(Image credit: Activision)

Prepare for a lot of medium range fighting here and don't forget the supply boxes can be reused, meaning you can keep grabbing gear for as long as you survive.

While Resurgence Trios is currently the only way to access the island at the moment we know other options will be coming (four player teams seems likely for the next option). If you suddenly find Rebirth Island not available via the trios option then check the other choices and see if it's relocated somewhere else.

