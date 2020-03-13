Call of Duty Warzone best perks: The best abilities for COD Battle Royale survival

The best Call of Duty Warzone perks can swing a match, assuming you can actually call in your loadout during a game. That means earning some cash through kills and exploring, and then spending that cash on a loadout drop from a Buy Station. Or, if you're lucky, getting one that falls onto the map.

That makes acquiring and equipping the best Call of Duty Warzone perks a risky business. But if you can do it, it can really swing a match to your favour in a big way. Here’s our pick of the best perks for Warzone.

Double Time

(Image credit: Activision)

Double Time is essentially two perks for the price of one. If you’re caught away from the circle, the doubling of your sprint ability is likely to be invaluable, if you’re prepared for the amount of noise that sprinting makes. It can also help you get into cover when you’re being shot at from a distance, or allow you to revive a comrade just in the nick of time.

Then there's the increased crouch movement speed, buffed by a not-insignificant 30%, That's the real advantage here. Crouch-walking allows your squad to remain quiet, increasing your chances of slipping by other squads unnoticed or allowing for ambush opportunities, so it’s well worth being able to do that without having to move at a snail’s pace.

Ghost

(Image credit: Activision)

Working the same way as it does in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode, Ghost makes you undetectable to UAVs, Radar Drones, and the handheld Heartbeat Sensors that wily players might use to scan rooms before entering. As you can imagine, this offers all kinds of advantages, not least in the late-game where players tend to unleash all of the killstreaks (and UAVs) that they’ve stockpiled during a match. Being able to remain hidden allows for next-level strategies – like using one squadmate as bait while you lie in wait. It’s cruel, sure, but all is fair in love and Warzone.

Scavenger

(Image credit: Activision)

Aside from cash and armour, ammo is one of the most valuable commodities in Warzone. While you’ll undoubtedly grab some as you travel across Verdansk, every gunfight will drain your supply. There’s not much of an endgame if you haven’t got any bullets to fire, but Scavenger takes a considerable weight off of your virtual shoulders by letting you resupply ammo from dead enemies. That means you can theoretically swoop in and pinch rounds from not only enemies you’ve killed, but corpses you find along the way or even the dearly departed teammates you couldn’t revive in time.

Tracker

(Image credit: Activision)

Apex Legends players that have spent time with Bloodhound will find a lot to love about the Tracker perk, as it essentially replicates that character’s passive ability - enemies will leave behind a short footprint trail to make them easier to locate, and your character will be able to spot where enemies have been killed. Perhaps most useful is the final perk though, preventing enemies from spotting the location of their teammates death and allowing you to get the drop on multiple enemies at once – provided they don’t see you coming.

Tune Up

(Image credit: Activision)

A perk that works entirely differently in Warzone to the way it operates in Multiplayer but likely still the simplest on this list, Tune Up makes the process of getting your teammates back in the fight 25% faster. It might not sound a lot, but once the Gulag closes late in a match it can mean the difference between making it to the final circle as a squad or a lone wolf.

