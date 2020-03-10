Call of Duty Warzone contracts: how to earn cash and other rewards in game

Call of Duty Warzone contracts are essentially in-match challenges that you and your squad can compete to complete in a round. You'll need to find one on the map and activate it – beware, only one can be active for your squad at any one time – and then set out completing them to earn Cash and special rewards, such as the ability to see the new circle collapse before its location is broadcasted to the entire lobby.

There are three types of Call of Duty: Warzone contracts, each offering a different challenge. Here we will break them down for you.

Warzone Scavenger Contracts

Scavenger Contracts have you combing the local area looking for boxes that must be opened to complete the challenge. These can be found by locating the small yellow magnifying glass, either on your mini-map or compass. This will denote a supply box in your vicinity that needs to be opened; you'll only have a small window of time to complete this objective, and your squad will need to open all three before the timer expires to be given the Cash reward.

Warzone Recon Contracts

Recon Contracts has your squad attempting to secure a specific location on the map. Enemy squads will be notified of the zone and you'll have the closing gas to worry about, so this is a high risk endeavor but the reward is significant enough that you'll be able to get pretty much anything from a Buy Station that might interest you. To complete the objective, your squad will have to effectively complete a small game of Domination – the progress bar is slow going, mind, so prepare for a long and drawn out battle.

Warzone Bounty Contracts

Of all of the in-match challenges available, Bounty Contracts are perhaps the most deadly. Upon accepting an Bounty Contracts you'll have to directly take on another player. A crosshair will appear on the mini-map and compass indicating the specific location your new-found enemy is in, giving you just a few minutes to take them out to earn some big rewards. Of course, going after the Assassination Contract does put you in direct conflict with another group and squad, so you could be risking it all. On the flip side, if you're the one with a bounty on your head, you'll notice a 'Threat Indicator' on the left hand side of the HUD which will give you an idea of how close your aggressor is – survive, and your squad will earn a nice little bonus reward yourself.

That's everything we know about the Call of Duty Warzone contracts as of writing, but we'll be sure to continue updating this as new strategies and tactics emerge.