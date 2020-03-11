Call of Duty Warzone Missions: How to complete all of the Season 2 Missions in Warzone

As we've come to expect from online shooters, especially those that feature a Battle Pass, there are several sets of Call of Duty Warzone missions to complete. By ticking off their objectives you can earn increasing amounts of XP, alongside loot items including calling cards, sprays, emblems, and stickers. Complete an individual mission in Call of Duty Warzone and you'll also receive the final reward loot, which throws additional weapons into the mix of awards. If you're planning on working your way through the challenges and adding some sweet new loot to your locker, then here's everything you need to know about completing all of the Call of Duty Warzone missions.

Call of Duty Missions: How do they work

Call of Duty missions are tied into the Battle Pass, although you don't need to purchase it to complete any of the missions. These are broken down into standard missions that can be completed in any online mode, Call of Duty Warzone missions linked specifically to the battle royale, plus daily and weekly challenges. These will all end when the Season 2 Battle Pass expires, which is currently scheduled to happen on April 7, so make sure you tackle them before that deadline arrives.

The other thing you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone missions is that you can only have one set of missions active at a time, and you need to choose it from the Warzone missions menu before you jump into a game. You can swap active missions from this menu at any point, and you won't lose your existing progress if you switch to a different set, but you should choose carefully based on the objectives to ensure you're maximising your progress. With that in mind, here's a complete list of all the Call of Duty Warzone missions currently available, so you can select the one that suits you best.

Call of Duty Warzone Missions: Boot Camp!

Ping an Enemy Ping an object on the ground Ping 'danger' in the world Collect a weapon in 1 different matches Collect your Loadout 1 time(s) Collect 15 piles of cash from the ground Survive 1 second(s) in the gas field Pilot a vehicle for 5 minutes Open 10 Caches Use 6 armor plates

Final Reward: Berliner Assault Rifle

Call of Duty Warzone Missions: River Run

Start 1 Contract(s) at the Gora Dam Get 2 kills or assists while in a vehicle Revive yourself 2 time(s) Start 1 Contract(s) near the BCH TV Station Complete any 3 Contract(s) Kill 3 downed enemies Earn top 15 placement with your team 1 time(s)

Final Reward: Dry Heat Submachine Gun

Call of Duty Warzone Missions: Boats and Trains

Start 1 Contract(s) at the Verdansk Port Destroy 1 Vehicles carrying enemies Pilot a vehicle for 5 minutes Start 1 Contract(s) at the Verdansk Train Station Complete any 3 Contract(s) Use 6 armor plates Earn top 15 placement with your team 1 time(s)

Final Reward: Ol' Dusty Marksman Rifle

Call of Duty Warzone Missions: Fresh Produce

Start 1 Contract(s) in the Krovnik Farmland Get 3 kills with an epic weapon Get 2 kills with a legendary weapon Start 1 Contract(s) at the Atlas Superstore Complete any 3 Contract(s) Open 10 Caches Earn top 15 placement with your team 1 time(s)

Final Reward: Tessellation Sticker

Call of Duty Warzone Missions: This is My Yard

Start 1 Contract(s) at the Gorengard Lumberyard Collect your loadout 1 time(s) Buy 2 Killstreaks Start 1 Contract(s) in the Zhokov Boneyard Complete any 3 Contract(s) Get 5 kills with a common weapon Earn top 15 placement with your team 1 time(s)

Final Reward: Adrenaline Rush Calling Card

Call of Duty Warzone Missions: Big Business

Start 1 Contract(s) at the Verdansk Airport Get a kill before the first circle closes 1 time(s) Collect 15 piles of cash from the ground Start 1 Contract(s) in Downtown Tavorsk Complete any 3 Contract(s) Get 2 kills or assists while in a vehicle Earn top 15 placement with your team 1 time(s)

Final Reward: I See You Calling Card

Call of Duty Warzone Missions: Wound Recovery

Start 1 Contract(s) at the Zordaya Prison Complex Win 1 one on one fights as a prisoner Revive a Teammate 1 time(s) Start 1 Contract(s) at the Verdansk Hospital Complete any 3 Contract(s) Buy your Team back into the game 2 time(s) Earn top 15 placement with your team 1 time(s)

Final Reward: Surprisingly Surprised! Spray

Call of Duty Warzone Missions: High Roller

Start 1 Contract(s) at the Arklov Peak Military Base Buy 1 Loadout Drops Destroy 1 vehicles carrying enemies Start 1 Contract(s) at Verdansk Stadium Complete any 3 Contract(s) Survive 20 minutes without being downed Earn top 15 placement with your team 1 time(s)

Final Reward: Directional Emblem

Call of Duty Warzone Missions: Rocks and Box

Start 1 Contract(s) in the Storage Town Buy 3 Munitions Box Survive 1 second(s) in the gas field Start 1 Contract(s) at the Karst River Quarry Complete any 3 Contract(s) Collect 15 piles of cash from the ground Earn top 15 placement with your team 1 time(s)

Final Reward: Green Hood Emblem

