All the Warzone Fractured Intel locations

Wondering where to find the new Fractured Intel Warzone has added? Call of Duty: Warzone has been getting progressively weirder since it launched, and this new Fractured Intel puzzle might be giving you a bit of a headache. With seven places to find and dig up intel with minimal clues, it can be hard to know where to start. It’s worth doing though, as it will earn you a bucketload of XP to level up your Season 4 Battle Pass and unveil some information on characters such as Ghost.

Wondering how to grab them? Here’s how to do it, but don't expect to get all six in a single match. Also, you'll need the Battle Pass to take part in this search, so be sure you've invested in it for Season 4.

Fractured Intel 1 - The TV Station

(Image credit: Activision )

The game gives you a little nudge in the direction of this one. Head into the news studio of the TV station and you’ll find the intel you need on the newsreader’s desk.

Fractured Intel 2 - Verdansk Airport

(Image credit: Activision)

This time, you’ll be looking for Gate B-23 of the Verdansk Airport. The airport is fairly large, but it won’t take you long to find Gate B-23 and interact with the computer behind the check-in desk.

Fractured Intel 3 - Verdansk Airport

(Image credit: Activision )

Don’t worry about leaving the area after collecting the second piece of intel. Instead, head to the Air Traffic Control Tower and work your way to the top (which is admittedly easier when dropping in at the start of a round). Once inside, interact with one of the computer terminals to get the third piece of intel.

Fractured Intel 4 - Crashed Plane

(Image credit: Activision )

For this piece of intel, you’ll want to head to a downed plane south of the military base. The aircraft is broken into multiple pieces, but you’ll find the intel in the front of it. It’s shown as pieces of paper scattered on the ground.

Fractured Intel 5 - The Military Base

(Image credit: Activision )

Head north from Intel 4 to find the military base, and in one of the nondescript buildings closest to the hangar's south entrance you’ll find a desk with a computer and binders. Interact with one of the binders and you’ll get the intel required.

Fractured Intel 6 - The Military Base

(Image credit: Mr Middi)

Despite the hints suggesting this is closer to the airport, you’ll find this in the Military Base. In the Southwest corner, look for the radio tower and find the rectangular building next to it. Inside you’ll find two computer screens close together that you can interact with for Intel number 6.

Fractured Intel 7 - In The Menu

(Image credit: Activision )

A cheeky final piece of the puzzle, you won’t find Intel 7 in the game proper. Instead, you’ll need to head into the Intel tab of the menu to see a decoded message. What does it mean? We don’t know just yet, but we’re sure we’ll find out later in the season.

Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare patch notes | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare watches | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system