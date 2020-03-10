Call of Duty Warzone map: Where are the best places to land?

The Call of Duty Warzone map has been revealed ahead of the launch today and it is packed full of landmarks and locations. We're yet to jump in but thanks to Call of Duty revealing the map early, we can predict where the best drops will be on the Call of Duty Warzone map and where you'll find the most action. Here's a brief dive into the Call of Duty Warzone map, Verdansk.

Call of Duty Warzone map

Where we dropping? #Warzone#FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/TjXW3xuChpMarch 9, 2020

As a whole, the Call of Duty Warzone map is called Verdansk. 150 players in 50 teams of three will land at around 40~ locations across the map, from barren mountainous terrain to densely packed city streets. There's plenty of places to choose from, but where are the best places to land?

Arklov Peak Military Base

If Erangel and PUBG are anything to go by, the Military Base is going to be a hotspot of both players and excellent loot. Located at the top of the map, there's not too many big locations nearby so expect players to flock to this area, plus it's up the side of a mountain so could be a great location for snipers to look down upon the main area of the map.

Zordaya Prison Complex

This is a small location in the south-east corner, but a prison complex sounds like it will be densely packed with corridors and lots of loot. You'll have to make a beeline out of there before the zone shrinks, but don't expect too many players to fight here because it's so far away.

Verdansk International Airport

Other than the main city, the airport is the biggest location on the Call of Duty Warzone map – you could easily loot one end of this place and not see another team. Chances are, this will also be a good place to find a helicopter or two.

Downtown Tavorsk District

Finally, there's the Downtown Tavorsk District. Expect this to be the most populated place on the map because of how big and central it is, but the amount of buildings means there are plenty of opportunities for close quarters combat and again, a lot of loot. Just don't get lost!