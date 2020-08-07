Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: watch the Champions League online tonight wherever you are

What's this, a Champions League live stream at the weekend? Feels weird, doesn't it? But here we are - in the current world we live in, getting a Man City vs Real Madrid live stream sorted for tonight's game is the thing to do if you're a fan of the highest quality football going on the planet. It's a welcome return to Europe's elite club competition and tonight's game should make for an awesome start to an excellent weekend's worth of action; knowing how to live stream Man City vs Real Madrid is a great way to spend your Friday evening (or afternoon).

Get a Man City vs Real Madrid live stream Knowing how to watch Man City vs Real Madrid tonight will get your sporting weekend off to a bang. Kick-off is at 8pm BST, with coverage starting on BT Sport in the UK at 7pm. That kick-off time translates as 3pm ET / 12pm PT for Stateside viewers and for anyone that's away from their BT subscription, due to being overseas or something, then remember to try this VPN deal which will enable you to access your BT sub like you're at home.

Man City couldn't match Liverpool in the Premier League this season, with the delayed end to the league only confirming the inevitable as Liverpool were crowned champions. However, it's not unreasonable to think that with Liverpool dominating the league for a long while, Man City have been concentrating on the Champions League instead, and ever since their 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu back in February have been masterminding their preparation for the Champions League - the elusive competition that is missing from Man City's ambitions and trophy cabinet, and that has eluded Pep for nine years. They'll come out of the blocks hot tonight as they look to double down on that advantage from the first leg.

Perennial European achievers Madrid, of course, intend to spoil Man City's plans by making a comeback in this second leg. They have the players with the quality that can enable them to do it and the pedigree and the know-how to, well, know how to do it. Looking to build upon their recent crowning as Spanish League champions last month, Real Madrid comes looking to restore their dominance in Europe's top competition. Their form suggests they'll be able to grab this game by the scruff of the neck and look to make a fist of it, despite the score (and away goal deficit). Knowing they must score at least two goals to match Man City's two away goals means they'll be looking to go weapons hot early on - if they get the first goal, we're in for a treat.

Given the free-scoring nature of these teams, there would be good odds to be had on goals galore - and quality goals at that - and, no matter who you support finding out how to live stream Man City vs Real Madrid and watch the Champions League online tonight is going to be an enjoyable way to spend a couple of hours tonight.

Live stream Man City vs Real Madrid in the UK

BT Sport

As is often the case with the Champions League, UK folk will be best off heading over to BT Sport. The broadcaster has the rights to all the games from Europe's elite club competition so is your one true destination to get it done. Gone are the days of a lengthy contract, however, and you can get a monthly pass for £25 which is decent value when considering how many games you'll get for that one fee. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online with BT Sport, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are.



Set up a Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the US

Sling TV or B/R Live

Despite writing a few of these How to Watch guides, this is the first time I've had to direct readers toward TNT - they recently got the exclusive rights to both the European club competitions so this is where you need to, ultimately, get the coverage from. You can do this in a number of different ways. One of our favorite TV operators and subscription providers is Sling through which you can watch the game live on TNT. Elsewhere, we think that Turner's B/R Live service is a decent way to get your City vs Real hit as you can use its dedicated app or go through familiar routes such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Also, it only costs $2.99 for a one-time-only subscription, $9.99 per month or, offering the best bang for buck value, a year at $79.99. However, it is worth noting that just one month will get you all the European club action given the competitions' compressed timeframes this summer. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual coverage to live stream Man City vs Real Madrid then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Man City vs Real Madrid in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Man City vs Real Madrid online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 3pm ET/12pm PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid online in Australia

Optus Sports

The Champions League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Man City vs Real Madrid match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action later this summer, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. You'll have to stay up very late or get up very early for this one though as a Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia kicks off at 5am AEST tomorrow - Saturday, August 8. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



