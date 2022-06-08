Hollow Knight Silksong: Everything we know so far

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been in development for a number of years now, following the smash-hit success of the original Hollow Knight. Silksong was originally announced a number of years ago, and while we’ve seen precious little from the game since, there’s still enough information out there to piece together a concrete picture of the much-anticipated sequel.

With E3 2022 fast approaching (check out our full E3 2022 schedule for everything going on), Hollow Knight: Silksong is on course to be shown off proper – with Summer Games Fest host Geoff Keighley, along with a marketing manager working on Hollow Knight: Silksong, having recently teased a reveal (opens in new tab) for the much-anticipated sequel this week. While we wait for more information, here's everything we know about Hollow Knight Silksong so far.

Right now, we have zero information to go on as to when Hollow Knight: Silksong might launch. Not only is there not a firm Hollow Knight: Silksong release date to go on right now, but there hasn’t ever been so much as a tease of a potential release date from developer Team Cherry to go on.

As such, we’re simply left waiting to see when the sequel will eventually launch. It’s worth remembering that while the original Hollow Knight did first launch on PC all the way back in 2017, developer Team Cherry was working on various ports and DLC contents for the game for the next two years, meaning we can’t actually say Silksong has been in development for five years at this point.

Hollow Knight Silksong platforms

Despite the lack of a release date, we do actually know which platforms Hollow Knight: Silksong will be coming to at launch. When the game was originally revealed in 2019, developer Team Cherry announced that Silksong would be coming to PC for Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as the Nintendo Switch at launch.

This means that as of right now, the Nintendo Switch will be the only console launch for Hollow Knight: Silksong. Veteran fans of Hollow Knight might remember that the original game followed a similar suit, launching for the PC in 2017, before arriving on the Nintendo Switch as its first console platform less than a year later in 2018.

After that, Hollow Knight would come to both PlayStation and Xbox platforms later on that same year in 2018. So, although Hollow Knight: Silksong might only be penned in for a PC and Switch launch right now, don’t take this to mean that the sequel won’t ever come to any other platforms.

Hollow Knight Silksong trailer

As you may have guessed while reading this article, we’ve only got the one Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer to go on as of right now. This would be the debut reveal trailer for the sequel, which Team Cherry used to announce the game to the world for the very first time all the way back in February 2019.

The two-minute trailer began with Hornet’s kidnapping, showing her breaking free to explore lush meadows and dank underground passageways. The trailer showed there’s new enemies to conquer, new bosses to fight, brand new friends to meet along the way, and new towns to explore, complete with NPC characters and their associated quests.

Hollow Knight Silksong gameplay

As for Hollow Knight: Silksong’s gameplay, the only footage we’ve got to go off right now would be from the debut trailer. Despite it being a pure introduction to the sequel, we actually did get to see plenty of clips of protagonist Hornet jumping into action, as she bounds and leaps over enemies with finesse.

It’s clear then that Hollow Knight’s blend of platforming and 2D combat is returning for Silksong. In fact, Team Cherry looks to have made the platforming distinctly more acrobatic with Hornet than with the Knight in the original game: the new protagonist looks like a gymnast compared to the Knight, deftly flipping over huge enemies with ease.

Healing also works differently in Silksong than in Hollow Knight. Instead of slowly refilling her health like the Knight did, Hornet can instantly heal three health nodes, and not only that, but she can also do this on the move. However, Hornet has a Silk metre, and healing three nodes of health immediately empties the bar.

Hollow Knight Silksong story

If you’ve played Hollow Knight, you’ll no doubt remember Hornet, who frequently got in the way of the player character, but ended up becoming their ally partway through. Hollow Knight: Silksong actually switches out protagonists, replacing the Knight with Hornet for this new adventure.

In this new game, Hornet finds herself kidnapped, and spirited away to a kingdom called Pharloom. Said to be “haunted by Silk and Song” according to developer Team Cherry themselves, Silksong’s basic plot puts Hornet right at the bottom of this new kingdom, and tasks her with ascending to the top of the kingdom and reaching a shining citadel to find out the truth behind her kidnapping.

Additionally, there’s also going to be side quests for Hornet to take on. These sound a lot more fleshed out than in the original Hollow Knight, as Silksong actually allows you to keep track of all your side quests in a journal. Perhaps this is an opportunity to tell more stories outside of the main plot of Silksong.

Hollow Knight Silksong development

Hollow: Knight: Silksong actually began development as another DLC chapter for the original Hollow Knight. Set to star Hornet, developer Team Cherry quickly realised the scope of the DLC was far bigger than they anticipated, so they actually carved out the space for a full-blown sequel starring Hornet instead.

Looking at the sequel now, it’s not hard to see why. Hollow Knight: Silksong’s debut trailer boasted of over 150 brand new enemies, including new bosses to fight in addition to this. In fact, there’s brand new features for the sequel, like the ability to craft weapons, tools, and traps from materials gathered off of fallen enemies.

If you liked the music of the original game, then we’ve got good news for you. Original composer Christopher Larkin has returned to collaborate with Team Cherry to score Hollow Knight: Silksong, which means the new adventure promises to have memorable tunes for punchy moments.

