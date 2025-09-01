Hollow Knight: Silksong price is $20, Team Cherry confirms, laughing in the face of $80 games as it cements one of the most anticipated indies of all time as just $5 more than its predecessor

Hollow Knight: Silksong 's price has now been officially confirmed, and yup, despite having one of the most anticipated indie games of all time on its hands, Team Cherry's Metroidvania sequel really is set to be just $5 more than its predecessor.

Over the weekend, a few Hollow Knight: Silksong pricing rumors surfaced thanks to a now-deleted Gamestop listing, combined with further claims from reliable leaker Billbil-kun . Now, in a new tweet, developer Team Cherry confirms that Silksong will be $19.99 in the US, €19.99 in Europe, and ¥2300 in Japan.

Four days until release! Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on 4th September.Release times:7AM PT | 10AM ET | 4PM CEST | 11PM JSTGame price:USD $19.99 | EUR €19.99 | JPY ¥2300 pic.twitter.com/JeDmozItpXSeptember 1, 2025

This pretty much matches the previous leak perfectly. It was initially suggested that the game would be €19.50 in Europe, so there's a slight discrepancy there, which throws into question whether the leaked UK pricing of £16.75 is entirely accurate, but it seems very likely to be around the £20 range.

Considering that the original Hollow Knight was $15 when it launched in 2017, Silksong's pricing seems more than generous, especially keeping in mind the levels of hype Silksong's entire development cycle has amassed. I'm not sure if anyone was actually expecting it to hit $80, but it's still a breath of fresh air when games are starting to head that way.

Meanwhile, in the official Hollow Knight Discord server, Team Cherry marketing and PR lead Matthew Griffin has confirmed that there will be "no pre-orders" for Silksong, which at this point makes sense given that it's out in (checks notes) three days. That's soon. Still, it's perhaps a bit of a shame for anyone who was hoping for some pre-order goodies, but I imagine after such a long wait, this isn't a massive concern for most Skong enthusiasts right now.

