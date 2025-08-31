As AAA games try to push $80 price tags, Hollow Knight Silksong leaks suggest it'll only be $5 more expensive than the first game

Leaks suggest the long-awaited Hollow Knight Silksong will retail digitally for $20 - only a modest jump from the first game in the series, which came out eight whole years ago.

Hollow Knight fans were quick to spot and share a now-deleted Gamestop listing for Silksong's Switch 2 version, which allegedly retailed for $20. Of course, this could have just been a placeholder listing since multiple commentors claimed they couldn't go through checkout and actually purchase the sequel.

But where there's smoke, there's fire, and normally-reliable leaker Billbil-Kun corroborated the listing with their own "recent research", all but confirming that Silksong will, in fact, cost about $20. According to them, the final retail price on Steam will be $19.99/£16.75/€19.50 with slightly varied GOG pricing.

Prices for consoles still remain a mystery and there's a chance the above costs are also subject to change, but if all the rumblings turn out to be true, then Team Cherry's only bumped up the price from the original by $5 or so. 2017's Hollow Knight costs $15 in the USA without a discount, so the alleged Silksong price is far more reasonable than most people expected from a sequel that's been in development for almost a decade.

Plus, gaming costs have gone up across the board. Some publishers have tried to push $80 AAA games onto the market, while others are happy to stick with a still pricey $70 tag. And even other indie games like Hades 2 are understandably more expensive than their predecessors, making a $5 jump a pretty good deal.

