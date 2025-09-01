When is Hollow Knight Silksong out? Release date and time

Hollow Knight Silksong will be out soon, the famed sequel launching on all major platforms within the week. The release date and even release time have been a point of focus for those who want to experience Hollow Knight Silksong as early as possible, so below we’ve laid out all the release times by region and when you can expect to play it for yourself if you’ve waiting for launch hour.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight Silksong will be released simultaneously on all platforms at the following date and times, as laid out in this Bluesky Post:

PT: September 4 2025, 7AM

September 4 2025, 7AM ET: September 4 2025, 10AM

September 4 2025, 10AM BST: September 4 2025, 3PM

September 4 2025, 3PM CEST: September 4 2025, 10AM

September 4 2025, 10AM JST: September 4 2025, 11PM

It’s important to keep in mind though that at time of writing, there is no option to pre-order Hollow Knight Silksong on any platform or console. Their respective store pages for the game exist, but there’s no option to purchase the game prior to its release right now, nor to download in advance. Still, with Silksong being hand-drawn 2D graphics and very much an indie game, we’re hopeful that the file size won’t be some enormous one that takes days to download. Still, we’ll be sure to update this page if we hear more on either account.

Is Hollow Knight Silksong on Game Pass? Check out our guide to find if it’ll get you day-one access.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.