Hollow Knight: Silksong countdown – live build-up to the bug-laden Metroidvania’s long-awaited release
At long last, it's nearly time to play Silksong
After seven long years, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally set to release. As such, we're spinning up the ol' live blog to cover the event and give you a one-stop shop to get all the updates you need as launch comes and goes.
It's a story you've likely heard before, but Silksong started as Hollow Knight DLC that featured the fan-favorite character Hornet. So it goes with game development, though, ambition swelled and developer Team Cherry found itself with something that probably needed an entire new release to do it justice. And soon, that release will be upon us.
All the Hollow Knight: Silksong release date and time information is here if you need it.
While the big question on everyone's minds is why development took so long, the answer is actually quite simple. Team Cherry is a lean size and simply enjoyed Silksong's development process. While the community would have liked more updates to stop themselves from bringing out the clown makeup for each new showcase of games news and reveals, Team Cherry didn't have much to offer aside from the fact that development was continuing. At least we got some laughs, I suppose.
Silksong release time
- 7am PT, September 4
- 10am ET
- 3pm BST
- 10am CEST
Hollow Knight Silksong release time countdown
Righto, I'm heading out for the day, but our resident Metroidvania sicko Austin will be along shortly to keep you in the loop with everything Silksong.
Hollow Knight: Silksong Ultrawide!For PC players, screen ratios up to 21:9 are fully supported. pic.twitter.com/NAM1wYy4NhSeptember 3, 2025
Swiftly moving on to make myself feel better, Silksong publishing chap Matthew Griffin confirms on Twitter that the Hollow Knight follow-up supports ultrawide on screen ratios up to 21:9. See what that looks like in some rather excellent pictures above.
Hollow Knight: Silksong Steam backer codes have been sent out this morning. Game releases in about ~22 hours— @wario64.bsky.social (@wario64.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-09-03T16:06:47.818Z
In news that certainly isn't making me jealous, early backers are already getting their codes. Just the one day to go for the rest of us.
While we're talking about cool cost-saving actions, Team Cherry also says Silksong will have a free Nintendo Switch 2 edition upgrade at launch, meaning you don't have to pay extra to get the 120hz mode.
It's no wonder No Man's Sky boss Sean Murray is turning the meme tables and begging Team Cherry to let him pay more for Silksong.
Next up, while you can't pre-order the game, the cost won't be too great. Just the other day, Team Cherry revealed that the Silksong price will be $20, just $5 more than its predecessor.
On top of that, it took three years, but Xbox has finally delivered on its Silksong promise by ensuring Team Cherry's latest game hits Game Pass on day one. Just in case you don't fancy chucking 20 bucks at it.
And away we go! First things first, it's worth noting that we're not getting a midnight release for Silksong. As you can see from the information above, the wait is just a little bit longer than you'd think. Given that it's taken seven years to get here, though, I think I can spare another few hours or so.