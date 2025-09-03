Hollow Knight: Silksong countdown – live build-up to the bug-laden Metroidvania’s long-awaited release

After seven long years, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally set to release. As such, we're spinning up the ol' live blog to cover the event and give you a one-stop shop to get all the updates you need as launch comes and goes.

It's a story you've likely heard before, but Silksong started as Hollow Knight DLC that featured the fan-favorite character Hornet. So it goes with game development, though, ambition swelled and developer Team Cherry found itself with something that probably needed an entire new release to do it justice. And soon, that release will be upon us.

All the Hollow Knight: Silksong release date and time information is here if you need it.

While the big question on everyone's minds is why development took so long, the answer is actually quite simple. Team Cherry is a lean size and simply enjoyed Silksong's development process. While the community would have liked more updates to stop themselves from bringing out the clown makeup for each new showcase of games news and reveals, Team Cherry didn't have much to offer aside from the fact that development was continuing. At least we got some laughs, I suppose.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Silksong release time

7am PT, September 4

10am ET

3pm BST

10am CEST