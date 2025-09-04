"You just delayed Silksong another year thanks to this idea": As the 6-year wait for the Hollow Knight sequel finally ends, the community says goodbye in the most absurd ways

The long and arduous wait for Hollow Knight Silksong, announced more than six years ago, is finally over today, so the community's celebrating with fan art and, of course, some last-minute silkposting (the act of posting absurd and sometimes self-depreciating memes on the subreddit dedicated to Hollow Knight.)

My favorite recent Silksong comes from one fan who promised that "If Silksong comes out tomorrow, I am going to play it for at least 1 hour per upvote in this post!" Redditor Mero34 even said they'd post proof once they have enough hours logged in to the sequel, but with over 23,000 upvotes, the dedicated fan would need to play Silksong for at least two and a half years non-stop to fulfill their own promise.

But, alas, no one wants to be driven to that level of Silksanity. "Ok, yeah, 12.5k is the cap, no matter how much more upvote it gets, that's already 1 year and 165 days," the original poster said. "I really wanted to keep it until Silksong comes out but you guys are crazy lol (I am capping it since I genuinely going to try)."

Another Silkposter photoshopped an image from Team Cherry's social media accounts that reads: "This is 100% a fake tweet but I wanted to get one last Silkpost out before Silksong release. If everybody could pretend as if this is some devastating news about a delay or something that would be very nice."

Not everyone's posts were so absurd, though. Here's some sweet fan art celebrating the game to cleanse your eyes.

And one extra cool Silkpost is a mix - it's a shitpost made with some stunning fan art, as one fan tried their hardest to convince the community that the sequel's launching with a 'Pixel Mode' that beautifully reimagines the bug-filled kingdom as a gorgeous retro game. "You just delayed Silksong another year thanks to this idea," one commentator replied. (Could you imagine the memes?)

