No Man's Sky boss Sean Murray turns the meme tables and begs Silksong developer Team Cherry to let him pay more than $20 for the upcoming Metroidvania

Video games and memes often go hand in hand, with many memorable titles spawning internet jokes that have stood the test of time. Did you know writing 'F' in response to something you wish to express sympathy for stemmed from Call of Duty? Well, today, a meme has been flipped on its head, as No Man's Sky developer Sean Murray shows his support for the upcoming Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Now, I don't know when this meme first started, but it's been common for years for people to post a webcomic-style image of a man bursting into a room, wielding a belt as a small child cowers on the floor.

Bizarrely, the meme is usually used to share news of upcoming Steam sales. The dad's face is the Steam icon, and the child is replaced with a wallet. People have also been using it in recent years to joke about No Man's Sky's constant free updates.

Rather than a sale demanding your money, the joke is that we're begging Sean Murray to let us pay him and his team for these updates – the latest of which saw the game reach its highest player count since launch . The dad says something like, "It's free update time," and the child replies, "No, Sean! I have money."

Now, Murray has shared his own version of the meme, with the man bursting in with the Team Cherry logo, shouting, "Silksong for just $19.99." The child replies, "No, Team Cherry, I have more money to pay you.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is being priced at just $20 , after a six-year wait. It is an indie game, but I don't think anyone would have begrudged Team Cherry charging more, especially given how high-quality its predecessor was. Still, who doesn't love a deal?

Fans who want to offer more financial support to their favorite developers, apparently.

