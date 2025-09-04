Over 12,300 people turned up to watch "John Silksong" release one last Hollow Knight: Silksong news update, and it was kind of a beautiful moment: "All of this truly has been my, no, our daily Silksong news"

All right, people, pack up your silver cross, holy water, and whatever else you have in your Hollow Knight: Silksong hunting kits, because – after making fans trudge through six years – Team Cherry has released its ruefully anticipated Metroidvania sequel. Legions of Hollow Knight fans around the world now find themselves feeling suddenly free, their souls lighter as their Steam checkout carts become heavy with Silksong, and no one seems happier to be liberated than the Daily Silksong News account.

In a new video proclaiming "THE END" of his account, which has spent exactly 1,693 days informing fans if Silksong was out yet, newsman Araraura conducts an elaborate ritual using stop motion, announcing his obsolescence to over 12,300 people with felt dolls: "His purpose reached, he became nothing. Without Silksong, there is no Ara."

"I don't think there's much that could be done," a felt doll version of Hollow Knight lore YouTuber mossbag proclaims about the skeleton that Araraura has apparently become. "Eventually, he will turn into stone, and return to nature."

It turns out, this is a good thing. Araraura's felt bones explode into the actual guy (face reveal!), who addresses the audience and can't believe they've all spent "2,394 days of waiting for Silksong. [...] All I want to say is, thank you."

"Today is September 4, 2025," he says, starting his final transmission. "This is Araraura, your host for today, bringing you your daily Silksong news. There has been – yes, news for Silksong to report for today. After 2,394 days, Hollow Knight: Silksong – the second game by Team Cherry – is finally releasing today.

"This… I think I can finally safely say that, this, all of THIS," he starts shouting, "TRULY HAS BEEN MY, no… OUR DAILY SILKSONG NEWWSSSAH!"

Steam and the Switch eShop are down, or at least struggling, the very second Hollow Knight: Silksong has launched, and you couldn't write better chaos .