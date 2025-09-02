Hollow Knight: Silksong will have a free Nintendo Switch 2 edition upgrade at launch, meaning you don't have to pay extra to get the 120hz mode

Hollow Knight: Silksong will offer a free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade to players who own a version on the original Nintendo Switch.

Silksong was announced in 2019, before the original Nintendo Switch was even two years old, and now, here we are six years later, and the Hollow Knight follow-up is finally coming out almost exactly three months into the life of the Switch 2. And unlike the likes of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, there's a Nintendo Switch 2 version ready for the game's launch.

Since Silksong was originally a DLC expansion for the original Hollow Knight, Kickstarter backers who pledged enough for a copy of the original are getting the game at no extra charge.

However, the original Kickstarter funded the PC and Wii U versions of the game, so the Wii U's tragic passing turned it into a Switch version instead. That's why, on the newest update on Kickstarter, Team Cherry mentions that surveys have been sent out to backers, allowing them to redeem their Switch or PC code.

However, Team Cherry also notes the Switch 2 version, saying, "For Nintendo Switch 2 players, after redeeming your Nintendo Switch key and downloading the game, you will additionally need to download the (free) Hollow Knight: Silksong Upgrade Pack from the eshop to unlock the platform's enhanced features."

The "enhanced features" in question include a 120Hz mode, which was shown off in a demo at Gamescom 2025, so you'll definitely want to grab the upgrade if you'll be playing on Switch 2.

Hollow Knight: Silksong price is $20, Team Cherry confirms, laughing in the face of $80 games as it cements one of the most anticipated indies of all time as just $5 more than its predecessor.