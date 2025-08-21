Silksong devs tempt fate, tease "ambitious" DLC plans to add content to the long-awaited Metroidvania: "Hopefully we can achieve some of it"

Hollow Knight Silksong is almost here. Really. Team Cherry just announced that its near internet-breaking sequel will drop on September 4, but as if the thought of getting one game's worth of Hollow Knight wasn't unbelievable enough, the devs also just teased post-launch content.

Speaking to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier about Hollow Knight Silksong's seven-year-long development, which apparently went much smoother than internet doomers theorized, the developers said what comes post-launch is just as exciting as the base game itself.

"Launching it is obviously quite exciting," Team Cherry's William Pellen said. "What comes after for us is equally as exciting."

"The most interesting thing now is what can we add to it next," Ari Gibson continued. "We got a plan. Admittedly, some of the plans for that stuff are kind of ambitious as well, but hopefully we can achieve some of it."

The original Hollow Knight was no stranger to post-launch content as well, having received four completely free DLC chapters spread over the course of a year, each adding new bosses or bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. It's not too outlandish to think Silksong will get the same love over the next few months and/or years.

Though it's worth noting Silksong itself began life as an expansion that eventually became too large to contain and ship in a mere DLC. Maybe this soft confirmation of post-launch content is actually just very early confirmation of Hollow Knight 3. I guess it's time to put the clown makeup back on, eh?

