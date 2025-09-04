Hollow Knight: Silksong has been out for 120 minutes and already has over 1,500 "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam reviews, so either y'all are really fast or those reviews don't actually mean much

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been out for a grand total of two hours, and unless we have a lot of incredibly talented speedrunners in our midst, I'm not sure the 1,500+ Steam reviews the Metroidvania has already accumulated really mean much.

We're currently living in a post- Hollow Knight: Silksong release world, people. Team Cherry's long-awaited Metroidvania sequel is here, downloadable, and playable – even if its popularity did cause Steam and other storefronts to temporarily crumble under the sheer weight of Skong enthusiasts descending upon them at once. But it's also a slightly unusual time – no pre-launch reviews from sites like the one you're reading right now mean that everyone is going in totally blind, so these first few Steam reviews are crucial, and full of vital information.

"SHAW!" one reads , giving Silksong a big thumbs up. "Game is full of bugs," says another positive review for the Metroidvania full of insects.

Others are really driving home the gravity of the situation . "AFTER ALL THESE YEARS OF HOPE, CLOWNING, SILKPOSTS, LIES, TRUTHS, NINTENDO DIRECTS, XBOX BAIT. WE ARE FINALLY HERE, WE ARE READY, WE ARE NO LONGER CLOWNS, SILKSONG IS HERE, SILKSONG IS NO LONGER TOMORROW, SILKSONG TODAAAAAYYYYYYYYYY, SILKSONG IS NOWWWWWWWWW!!"

Needless to say, 97% of reviews right now are positive. Who knows, perhaps that percentage will fluctuate somewhat as more people have the opportunity to sink some real hours into the game, but as of now, six years of hype has carried forth straight into Steam's ratings, and what a sight it is to behold.

Over 12,300 people turned up to watch "John Silksong" release one last Hollow Knight: Silksong news update, and it was kind of a beautiful moment: "All of this truly has been my, no, our daily Silksong news."