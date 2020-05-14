Fortnite Teddy Bears Holly Hedges locations: Where to destroy Teddy Bears in Holly Hedges

As part of the additional challenges launched to see us through to the end of the season, you need to destroy some Fortnite Teddy Bears in Holly Hedges. We've all seen these fluffy teddies lying around in that area and let's admit it, we've all pummelled our axes directly into their puffed up faces! But finally, it’s about time we got rewarded for that, and in the second part of the Fortnite Location Domination challenges one of the most complicated tasks (and bloody easy at that) is to destroy Fortnite Teddy Bears in Holly Hedges. This is broken down into three progressive stages, as follows:

Stage 1 of 3 - Destroy Teddy Bears Holly Hedges (1): 10,000 XP

Stage 2 of 3 - Destroy Teddy Bears Holly Hedges (3): 25,000 XP

Stage 3 of 3 - Destroy Teddy Bears Holly Hedges (7): 55,000 XP

Over the course of these stages you'll destroy a total of 11 Fortnite Teddy Bears in Holly Hedges, earning you 90,000 XP overall towards your season progress in Fortnite. You can only work towards completing one stage at a time, and will then need to either finish the match or quit out before the next stage unlocks for the following game. Read on, and we'll show you where all nine Fortnite Teddy Bear Holly Hedges locations can be found.

Fortnite Teddy Bears Holly Hedges locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've found a total of nine Fortnite Teddy Bears Holly Hedges locations, which are all marked on the zoomed in map above for easy reference. If you're looking for more specifics on where to find each one or a route to hoover them up, we've got all that information below.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

First off, it’s best to land at the large tree in the northwest of Holly Hedges in grid B5, then make your way around anti-clockwise as this will help you get the most teddy bears in the shortest amount of time. The first one is directly below the tree you start at, sitting at the base next to a bench ready to be axed.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

After this, head south to the adjacent blue house and you’ll find one more teddy bear sitting in the corner of the garden next to the tent with a chest inside.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

Then move inside the blue house and you’ll find not one, but two more teddy bears. One is sitting between the seats next to the TV on the ground floor, and the other is just at the top of the stairs.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

Come out of this house and head towards the centre of Holly Hedges where you'll find all of the outside storage attached to the Garden Center. There’s two teddies in this area, one in the southwest by the checkout till, and one in the southeast of this outdoor area next to the pallets. Look for the corners of this area and you’ll see them.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you’ve collected these two, head over to the most southern building with a basketball hoop out front. You’ll find a teddy bear upstairs in the kids room, next to the bed.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

And now, the last two can be found in the tall green building on the east side. One is located on the first floor, next to a double bed, and the final teddy bear in Holly Hedges is located on the top floor next to the telescope. And there you have it! That’s all of the Fortnite Teddy Bear Holly Hedges locations.

