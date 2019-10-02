Fortnite Smash and Grab challenges: How to complete the Smash & Grab mission and unlock prestige

The Fortnite Smash and Grab challenges for Week 4 are, as the name suggests, based around doing things as quickly as possible. As you'll probably have spotted by now, every one of the Fortnite Missions in Fortnite Season 10 revolve around a certain theme; last week was about rifts and visiting different areas of the map in Fortnite, and now the Fortnite Smash and Grab mission requires you to be fast. Here's everything you need to know to complete all of the Fortnite Smash and Grab challenges, including the prestige ones.

Fortnite Smash and Grab challenges

Just like every other mission this season, you'll start with just three challenges available. As you complete them, more will become available, for a total of seven. Then when you complete the first seven, you'll be able to enter prestige. Still confused? Here's a guide on how to prestige missions in Fortnite, but beware, because these challenges become much harder. Here's the first section of Fortnite Smash and Grab challenges:

Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (3)

Not too difficult to complete this, just make sure you're landing in familiar areas and you know where the chests tend to spawn.

Land at a Hot Spot in different matches (3)

Hot Spots are the places highlighted with yellow text on the map at the start of a match. We've got you covered with a more detailed guide to Fortnite Hot Spots here, so worry not if you're still confused.

Deal damage within 30 seconds after using a Launch Pad (100)

This is another simple one, but you may struggle to actually find a Launch Pad. There's not much we can do to help here unfortunately, because item spawns are completely random. If you manage to find one of the three Fortnite Llamas on the map though, you're likely to get a Launch Pad from it, but that's not a reliable method.

Search two chests within 30 seconds of each other (3)

Land somewhere from the Battle Bus you're sure has a number of chests condensed into one area, and you can quickly complete two challenges in one go.

Pick up a Legendary item in different matches (3)

Legendary items are the highest tier of items in the game, also known as gold tier. They're also the hardest to find - for obvious reasons - but you just need to find a Legendary item or weapon in three different matches to complete this.

Search a Supply Drop within 10 seconds of it landing (3)

This might sound tricky given there's only a few Supply Drops per match, but there's two ways this can be made easier. The first is by paying attention to the map, because an icon will now appear as soon as a Supply Drop spawns in the sky so you can camp the area, and the second tip is to complete this in Team Rumble. Supply Drops spawn much more frequently there, so you shouldn't have too much trouble.

Deal damage to opponents at Hot Spots (200)

As we mentioned before, Hot Spots are highlighted by yellow text. Camp these areas until you've dealt 200 damage to enemies. Easy peasy.

Fortnite Smash and Grab prestige challenges

Search a Chest and an Ammo Box within 30 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (3)

Slightly more to do with the prestige version of this challenge, but again it's just about knowing where chests and ammo boxes spawn.

Destroy Loot Carriers within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (3)

Loot Carriers are the flying drones that can only be found at Hot Spots. When you shoot them down, they drop loot - usually of a decent rarity - so you just need to grab a gun and shoot three of these down within a minute after landing at the start of a match.

Eliminate an opponent within 30 seconds after using a Launch Pad (1)

A bit more difficult than the last one because you need to ensure you actually kill your opponent, and the important thing to note is that this challenge is after you use a Launch Pad, not after you land. So try to land as quickly as possible to make sure time doesn't run out!

Search three chests within 30 seconds of each other (3)

Land at somewhere with a lot of chests away from the Battle Bus path and you should be able to complete this one without too much trouble.

Pick up three Legendary items in a single match (3)

This is a tough one to complete in a normal match because Legendary tier items are hard to come by, but if you head into Team Rumble and searh as many Supply Drops as possible, it should be do-able.

Collect 100 of each material within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (100)

Probably the trickiest challenge here, because collecting 100 of each material in under a minute is tough. Look to land somewhere with each type of material close by; somewhere like Salty Springs could work, because there's trees for wood, houses for brick, and vehicles for metal. The other option is to land directly on a Brute and use that to farm materials, because it can accumulate materials quicker.

Eliminate an opponent at a Hot Spot (3)

For the final challenge, you just have to kill three enemies at Hot Spots. Not difficult to understand, but definitely not easy to complete.

