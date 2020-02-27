Fortnite SHADOW Safe Houses locations: Where to find them all

Along with the spy motif introduced in the new season, we now have a number of Fortnite SHADOW Safe Houses dotted around the island. Unlike the larger headquarters that are clearly marked on the map, you'll have to track down these safe houses individually, and for one of the Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges you'll need to find a SHADOW Safe House to tick it off your list. Handily, we've been doing some spying of our own in Fortnite and have found all of this organisation's smaller bases of operations, so read on and we'll show you all of the Fortnite SHADOW Safe House locations – and don't forget to use one of the Fortnite phone booths first if you want to blend in and avoid a fight.

Fortnite SHADOW Safe House locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the locations of the five Fortnite SHADOW Safe Houses on the map above, so you know exactly where to head for them. Note that Alpha and Beta are hidden underground so you'll need to use Fortnite secret passages to reach them, while Charlie, Delta, and Echo are all overground buildings. You'll find them in the following grid coordinates:

D3 - Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Alpha

- Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Alpha G4 - Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Beta

- Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Beta F2 - Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Charlie

- Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Charlie E7 - Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Delta

- Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Delta B4 - Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Echo

For more information on how to find Fortnite SHADOW Safe Houses, here are all the individual locations in detail:

Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Alpha

(Image credit: Epic Games)

SHADOW Safe House Alpha is hidden beneath the football field in Pleasant Park, and on the image above we've marked three toilets that will get you access to it – northwest corner beside the grey house, northeast corner behind the gas station, and southeast corner under an orange tree.

Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Beta

(Image credit: Epic Games)

SHADOW Safe House Beta is also hidden underground, this time beneath the gas station the the east of Frenzy Farm, and we've indicated two toilets on the image above that will get you in – to the west inside the small brick building, and to the east next to the bus stop.

Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Charlie

(Image credit: Epic Games)

SHADOW Safe House Charlie is up on the hill between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks, and takes over the building that was previously FN Radio.

Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Delta

(Image credit: Epic Games)

SHADOW Safe House Delta sits on Lazy Lake Island, which is the larger of the two island in the lake and directly north of Misty Meadows.

Fortnite SHADOW Safe House Echo

(Image credit: Epic Games)

SHADOW Safe House Echo is tucked in a wooded area between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges.

