Fortnite Foreshadowing quests - how to complete all of the quests and solve the alien mystery

The Fortnite Foreshadowing quests have started to go live in the game, after various leaks from previous updates revealed their existence, and although there has been plenty of speculation around them it's not clear what they are all pointing to just yet. With telescopes aimed at the sky, strange radio signals being intercepted, and a crop circle appearing, it isn't a stretch to suggest that aliens are involved, but exactly how these quests are going to pan out and what the future impact will be on the Fortnite storyline remains to be seen. If you're ready to get started down this route, then here's everything we know so far about the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite weapon upgrades | Fortnite off-road tires | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite raptors | Fortnite boars | Fortnite chickens | Fortnite investigate an anomaly | Fortnite Joneses | Fortnite safes | Fortnite research books | Fortnite Guardian Towers | Fortnite sandcastles

Fortnite Foreshadowing Quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Repair damaged telescopes (5)

Investigate downed black helicopter (1)



Upcoming Fortnite Foreshadowing quests:

Use CB radio (5)

Place warning signs at crop circle (5)

Destroy spooky TV sets (1)

There are five Fortnite Foreshadowing quests in total, though at the time of writing only two of them are live. The others are due to be added later, though there's no confirmed release date or time for when this will happen this yet.

Fortnite Foreshadowing Quests locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked all of the locations you need to complete the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests. There are seven Fortnite damaged telescopes shown in total, though you only need to find five of them and use 20 metal to repair each one to clear that challenge. The Fortnite downed black helicopter is to the northwest of the large lake, and once you reach it you'll need to interact and 'Tune' it to receive a secret broadcast.

The other locations haven't officially appeared in the game yet as the quests aren't live, but thanks to some behind the scenes trickery we've been able to identify where most of them are. There are at least five Fortnite CB radios dotted on outdoor tables around the island, complete with tin foil hats for when you tune in to their messages, and another five Fortnite spooky TV sets that need to be destroyed once activated. All of the tall corn has been cleared from the fields in Colossal Crops, so we would expect to place the Fortnite warning signs at crop circle there once the alien marking appears.

We will update this guide accordingly when the next Fortnite Foreshadowing quests go live.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 7