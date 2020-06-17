Fortnite find gnomes at Homely Hills: All the locations to find enough gnomes

Finding all of the Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills is one of the first challenges you'll want to complete as part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, which launched today (June 17). There are four gnomes in total to find in Fortnite and we've got all four Fortnite gnome locations for you right here. Read on to learn everything you need to know about where to find the Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills.

Fortnite Homely Hills gnome locations

The embedded video above shows all four locations you need to visit to find the Homely Hills gnomes, but for anyone not watching the video, let me explain where they are. First off, you need to go to Homely Hills; the cluster of houses in square D2 on the map.

The first gnome is next to the large rock, to the south-east of the easterly yellow house.

Next, follow the path to the west and you'll find the next gnome behind the big tree.

Keep going west until you find the red house, then enter the backyard to find the next gnome cooking up a storm on the barbecue.

Finally, the fourth gnome — if you need it since the challenge only requires three — is in the building in the north-east corner, watching the telly.

That's all there is to it! Find three of those four gnomes and your challenge will be complete, so you can move on to the next one. Good luck!

Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack