How to destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet in Fortnite

As we move beyond the initial ten weeks of the current season, we have a new set of tasks to tide us over for the next month and one of them challenges us to destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet in Fortnite. This assignment is actually split over three progressive tiers, as follows:

Destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet (3) – 10,000 XP

Destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet (7) – 25,000 XP

Destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet (15) – 55,000 XP

This means you'll need to destroy 15 Gnomes in total at either (or both) of those locations to fully complete this part of the Fortnite Location Domination challenges, netting you 90,000 XP in total when you're done. Helpfully, there are a decent number of Gnomes available in each Fortnite match, and in fact if you get to Camp Cod before other players and clear it out then you could beat this challenge in just two games. Read on, and we'll show you the Fortnite Camp Cod and Fort Crumpet locations where you can go to destroy Gnomes.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges | Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges | Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges | Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges | Fortnite steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite destroy GHOST or SHADOW dropboxes | Fortnite deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite find SHADOW or GHOST Ollie | Fortnite deliver Legendary weapons to SHADOW or GHOST Dropboxes | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Camp Cod and Fort Crumpet locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You may not have encountered both of these Fortnite landmarks before, especially as they're off at opposite ends of the island, so we've marked where to find them on the map. Fortnite Camp Cod is a small separate island off the southeast coast, featuring a small farm and a number of buildings. Fortnite Fort Crumpet is a somewhat dilapidated historical structure which you'll find in the northwest corner of the map, just to the west of the bay and Sweaty Sands. If grid references will help you find where to go and destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet, we have them here:

G8 : Camp Cod

: Camp Cod A3: Fort Crumpet

Fortnite Camp Cod Gnomes locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After scouring the island of Camp Cod, we were able to pick out nine Gnomes in the following locations:

By the bridge Private Property sign in the northwest corner

By the bridge gates in the northwest corner

Inside the solar panels area in the southwest corner

Behind the cliffside sofa in the southwest corner

Next to the campfire in the centre (two Gnomes)

At the small campsite in the northeast corner

Next to the campfire on the east side

On the edge of the east dock by the blue container

Fortnite Fort Crumpet Gnomes locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

By looking around the ruins of Fort Crumpet, we spotted four Gnomes in the following locations:

In the corner of the ground floor gift shop

By the northwest cannon on the battlements

By the southwest information sign on the battlements

On the northeast corner of the balcony on top of the tower

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack