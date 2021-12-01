Fall Guys dev confirms no Nintendo Switch or Xbox launches this year

Fall Guys developer has confirmed that there will not be a Nintendo Switch or Xbox version of the game released this year.

Shared in a recent update to fans, MediaTonic said: "We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason," before following it up with: "There's been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms."

This isn’t to say that the Fall Guys developer isn’t currently working on a Nintendo Switch and Xbox version of their hit platformer, as they also add that these console ports are "one of our top priorities in active development and we can't wait to share more details with you in 2022."

The studio previously announced a Nintendo Switch version of Fall Guys during a Nintendo Direct at the start of this year. It was originally given a release window of Summer 2021, however was then delayed in April 2021 following Epic Games’ purchase of MediaTonic - which has allowed the studio to implement new features into the game including crossplay.

Fans of the battle royale game still have a lot to be excited about though as Fall Guys season 6 has now officially launched. The latest season of the chaotic platformer promises players 50 new reward tiers to unlock, 20,000 Kudos and 20 Crowns, and 25 new costumes for your jellybeans. Not only this but players can also get their hands on new SackBoy and Ghost of Tsushima skins.