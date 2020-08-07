Fall Guys tips: How to beat all 24 rounds and win the Episode crown

It's the new online game everyone is talking about, and these Fall Guys tips will surely help you out if you want to defeat your opponents and start winning Episodes. For the uninitiated, each game starts with you and 59 opponents, then you battle it out over a series of quirky rounds to whittle down the numbers, until you're left with a few players in a final round to crown the winner of that Episode. We've spent plenty of time with the game already, to bring you this set of Fall Guys tips covering every round available at present – that's 24 in total, including the three final rounds of Fall Mountain, Hex-A-Gone, and Royal Fumble. Scroll through this alphabetical list or use the jump links to pick your round, then you'll have some handy Fall Guys tips to lead you to victory.

Block Party

Try to avoid the crowd, as once the low barriers come into play it's easy to get tripped and rolled off the side if you're bumping into other players. A sideways jump and dive can help you get around obstacles, if you don't have time to sprint to the side of them. As the round progresses you should stay near the front edge so you can see what's coming next, but don't jump too far forward from the position.

Dizzy Heights

Go with the direction of the rotating platforms rather than fighting against it, and you can jump/bounce over the triangular blocks for a shortcut. Don't stress about falling down in the second half as the lower section is easy to navigate and you can jump through the holes in the spinning paddles if needed. Make sure you leap onto the final spinning platform, so you don't fall down the hidden gap.

Door Dash

Hang slightly back from the lead players, letting them determine which doors will break down then following them through the now open gap. Dive through when opponents and obstacle parts start piling up, to surf over the top of them rather than getting held up.

Egg Scramble

When you're initially gathering eggs, you can jump then dive to throw them into your basket without having to climb back out again. Once your team has a decent number collected, stand guard on the top step of your nest to block off opponents trying to climb out, and if they manage to get onto the step then grab hold to stop them escaping or make them drop their eggs.

Fall Ball

When you get near a ball, jump and dive into it to boost it in that direction. If your squad is keeping the ball moving in the right direction, then drop back and play as a goalkeeper to prevent the other team from getting easy tap-ins.

Fall Mountain (FINAL)

Look ahead to see where the balls are rolling down, then try to switch lanes to get out of their path, and keep away from the set of three spinning paddles as there's enough gap to pass between them. Run through the gaps between the spinning clubs near the top as again you should fit through without being hit, then get ready to dive for the crown.

Fruit Chute

Sticking to the side of the travelator will help reduce the amount of falling fruit you need to avoid, but keep an eye ahead to see what's coming and remember that round items roll much more predictably then odd shaped ones so plan accordingly. If you end up in the middle of the ramp then you'll also need to watch out for the rolling logs, though they're easy to jump over as long as you spot them.

Gate Crash

It may feel counter-intuitive, but head towards closed gates as they will then be open by the time you reach them – though watch for the side gates on the two sets of four in the middle, as these operate on a different pattern. For the final slippery ramp, watch for the opening gate(s) as you start downhill then sprint for it and make a big jumping dive to clear both the gap and the gate.

Hex-A-Gone (FINAL)

Jumping from hex to hex will allow you to keep your current platform level alive for longer, and you can also slow your run down a little – but not too much! Be methodical with your jumping and plan your route ahead, watching out for other players who you may need to cut off before they do the same to you.

Alternatively you can try this technique demonstrated by @EpicMangoDude on Twitter, where he deliberately drops down to the lowest level straight away then erodes the platform from the centre outwards to drop unsuspecting opponents straight into the goo.

Hit Parade

When you reach the rotating panels, stick to their edges in line with the sides of the yellow blocks so you can push on through, then be in a good position to get through the central gate. At the swinging balls, watch for their direction and slow down briefly if needed to let the next one swing past – just don't stop in the way of another one as you'll be significantly set back if you get knocked off the side.

Hoarders

There are seven balls in total, so try and get three (or ideally four) into your area – jumping and diving into them will give them a boost in that direction. Once your team is in a good score position, stand on the raised platform in your zone and act as a defender, knocking them back in when you see they're getting pushed out.

Hoopsie Daisy

Only the first player to jump through each hoop counts, even if you get through it before it flies away, so if you see another player is definitely going to reach it before you then write it off and go for a different target instead. Stick near to the central area, and focus on moving back and forth between a few select rings to rack up points.

Jinxed

You need to infect other players by grabbing them to pass on the jinx, so keep an eye out for opponents getting knocked down by the swinging balls as this gives you the perfect opportunity to grab them while they're incapacitated. If you're not jinxed then keep moving, and try not to get cornered or boxed in by other players trying to catch you.

Jump Club

Run in the direction the beams are spinning so you'll have to make fewer jumps overall, but watch out for the purple beam as that will knock you over if you leap into it. Angle the camera to the side as you run, so you can see the green beam approaching and time your jump accordingly.

Perfect Match

This is made up of three rounds, featuring icons for two, four, and six different fruits respectively. Don't try and memorise them all unless you have a good eye for that sort of thing, and instead try to remember a few different fruits at least which are placed closely together. If you're completely stuck, quickly head to the nearest group of players as they're usually correct.

Rock 'N' Roll

Jumping and diving into the ball doesn't seem to have any boosting effect on its speed, so just keep pushing it to start with. As you get close to the end zone you should break away, then get ready to run interference on the other teams' balls to block them from rolling down to the finish line.

Roll Out

Keep moving along the roller from end to end, observing the section you're currently riding as some of them have long safe sections you can stay on before the next obstacle. If everyone is moving in the same direction together, then try to avoid the crowd by doubling back the other way. Looking along the roller from the end can help with positioning, if you feel yourself getting disorientated.

Royal Fumble (FINAL)

Try and predict the route of the tail carrier, then cut them off and grab it. Unlike the other tail grabbing rounds there isn't anywhere to hide here, so keep moving once you have it and try to keep switching up your direction. You can launch yourself off the spinning platform in the middle to get an extra boost, which may help you evade nearby pursuers.

See Saw

Aim to run along the middle of each see saw where possible to keep it flat, or head uphill to the other side to level it out if needed. Look ahead to see where the next see saw is positioned to help time your leaps, and use jump and dive when landing on a tipping see saw so you don't fall and roll when you hit it.

Slime Climb

There are several shortcuts you can take along this course, including jumping on the first yellow triangle to bounce up to the next ramp, hopping up through the gap by the first purple sliding block, and jumping up out of the slippery goo to the final sliding blocks section. Keep pushing forward, and watch out for the swinging balls as you scramble up to the finish line.

Tail Tag

If you're trying to grab a tail, watch the routes your opponents are taking then aim to cut them off. Once you have a tail, head up to the central platform and dodge the spinning club to stand in the middle next to the axle – other players coming to steal your tail will often get hit and flung off.

Team Tail Tag

As with regular Tail Tag, when you need to grab a tail you should observe your opponents' routes then try to cut them off. With a tail in your possession, head to one of the four spinning clubs along the sides then dodge your way into the middle by the axle – players trying to take your tail will regularly get wiped out.

Tip Toe

Try and stay near the front of the pack but don't take the lead, letting other players test out the tiles ahead, but get ready to rush the finish line when you get close by. Memorise as much of the route you took as possible, in case you fall off and need to find your way back quickly. The solid path may have uneven tiles, but look out for shaking tiles as they are the ones that will drop – there always has to be a connected path of adjacent tiles, so if you see the other possible direction(s) are shaking then you know where to go next.

The Whirlygig

You can fairly easily jump over the spinning beams as they rotate, so keep an eye on them and leap at the appropriate time. Don't bother with the middle travelator ramp in the last section as the blade at the top is spinning so fast you'll almost never get through, so save some time and go straight for one of the outside routes. Watch the position of the final slow-moving blade, then jump and dive to ensure you clear the gap to the finish line platform when it's open.