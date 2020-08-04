Are the Fall Guys servers down? A huge launch means matchmaking interruptions

Something brought the Fall Guys servers down, and that something is an extremely high number of players.

The new game show battle royale from developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital came out today, both on Steam and as a free PS Plus game on PS4. It looks like people are digging the physics-based competition, because the developers had to shut down matchmaking services as they "skyrocketed right past our 'absolute highest number of expected players for the entire day'".

🚨 We're going to switch off matchmaking for 30 mins so that we can BEEF the servers up to MAXIMUM BEEFWe've basically skyrocketed right past our 'absolute highest number of expected players for the entire day' 😅We just need 30 mins to brace ourselves and we should be 😙👌August 4, 2020

Doing a managed shutdown of one part of the server architecture is preferable to, say, leaving the whole thing up until performance degrades for everybody in all kinds of unpredictable ways. To put it in Fall Guys terms, it's the difference between getting bopped in the head by a boulder then springing back to your feet, and being grabbed by a member of the opposing team and slowly dragged to your doom.

While you're waiting for the Fall Guys servers to come back online, the developers have already taken to their official Twitter account to tease what's next for the game. That includes new levels to flop all over, new costumes to flop within, and secret new features which will perhaps enhance the game's overall level of floppiness (if that's even possible).

You're probably all wondering...What's next for Fall Guys?Well, we're going to be releasing new levels, new costumes, and new featuresI would like to quote a greater being than myself:"You fool, this isn't even my final form" - Frieza, Dragonball Z pic.twitter.com/ymiVuzudlCAugust 4, 2020

We also got to take a look behind the scenes of the game's development, including its origins in cheesy, cheerful game shows, in a new interview with Fall Guys lead designer Joe Walsh .

"No game has ever made you feel like you're participating in those game shows," Walsh said. "That was really the genesis of Fall Guys, and then quite quickly, we realised that the format of taking all these people and whittling them down, round through round, is actually very similar to like a battle royale. So it coalesced into this Mario Party-esque Gang Beasts plus Battle Royale mishmash."