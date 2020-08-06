Fall Guys split screen: Does Fall Guys have local multiplayer?

Can you play Fall Guys split screen? Countless players on both PS4 and PC are wondering if you can play Fall Guys in local multiplayer or couch co-op mode — although it wouldn't be very co-operative! — because the game seems perfect for such a mode. Fall Guys will have you laughing and cursing out your opponents in no time and what better way to do that than with someone you're sat alongside at home? Here are all the details on Fall Guys local multiplayer or split screen modes.

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Unfortunately, Fall Guys has launched without any local multiplayer, split screen, or couch co-op support. But that doesn't mean it won't happen! Mediatonic has addressed the frequently requested topic in their official Fall Guys FAQ, stating that split screen support will be "put forward as an option", alongside some other highly asked-for features like Fall Guys crossplay and Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In another, separate answer on the FAQ, the topic of private lobbies in offline multiplayer is also addressed. "Fall Guys is best played with 40-60 players, and we've been focusing on the online multiplayer experience," reads the answer, before explaining that the idea can be suggested as a feature on the official Fall Guys Discord server. Some alterations to the minigames would have to be made for it to still be enjoyable with less players, but it would no doubt be a welcome addition. Fall Guys esports competitions, anyone?