When does Fall Guys Season 3 start? Here's everything we know so far

At this point in time we don't yet have an exact Fall Guys Season 3 release date, or much in the way of detail about which way Mediatonic will take our favourite jelly bean battle royale next, but we can already tell that excitement is building towards the next instalment. Thanks to certain in-game information we can at least get a rough idea of when the next phase of Fall Guys will kick in, but with the team currently remaining tight-lipped about what the future holds while adding in various Yeetuses (Yeeti?) around their levels, we'll have to wait and see – so for now here's everything we know about Fall Guys Season 3, so far.

When does Fall Guys Season 3 start?

According to the in-game countdown running on the Seasons screen, we're expecting a potential Fall Guys Season 3 launch in the week commencing Monday December 7 as that's about time it's due to expire. However, if it follows suit with the current season then this start date will likely be extended by a few days to ease the transition, and perhaps we'll get another double game points period to tide us over as well.

What will be included in Fall Guys Season 3?

We've still got a fair distance left to run in Fall Guys Season 2, so it's too early at this point to know which direction the next season will go or what the overall theme will be. As we're currently back in Medieval times, perhaps Fall Guys Season 3 will switch things up and take on a futuristic guise instead. For now all we can do is wait, and keep an eye on upcoming end of year award shows for possible reveals of what will come next.

