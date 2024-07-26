When does Fortnite Season 4 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 4 start is the question players are increasingly asking, now that the expected start date isn't that far away, and speculation continues as to what the theme running through the Season 4 Battle Pass will be. It has been suggested that the title for this next season will be DOOM, with Marvel's Doctor Doom making a return to the battle royale to become the pivot character in the upcoming storyline. We've already had some big changes introduced for Fortnite Season 3 of Chapter 5, including a much greater focus on vehicles, a wasteland desert biome to explore, and various crossover events including the recent Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration.

However, Epic aren't known for resting on their laurels and will already be planning the next stage of development in Fortnite, so there will certainly be more changes brought in during the course of this chapter and beyond. If you're looking to the future and wondering what Fortnite Season 4 in Chapter 5 may have in store, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 4 start in Chapter 5? The Fortnite Season 4 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 3 Battle Pass will end on August 16, 2024 at 2am ET. This means that the Fortnite Season 4 start date will most likely also be Friday August 16, 2024 following the usual downtime for the transition, but we may need to wait a little while longer before we receive official confirmation of this. It's unlikely there will be another significant Fortnite live event to mark this changeover, though another mini-event could take place to set the scene.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 4?

RUMOR: Fortnite's 2024 Roadmap ALLEGEDLY got leaked (READ THREAD) 😳‼️• Billie Eilish, Metallica, Karol G & Snoop Dogg• Apocalypse S3 + Jack Sparrow & Metallica• Marvel Season + Fantastic 4• Fortnite OG (Chapter 2 - S1, S2 & S3)• LEGO Star Wars & Klombo pic.twitter.com/fhSp2vyBqFApril 19, 2024

Although nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the huge leak of the 2024 Fortnite Roadmap that previously took place shows us that Doctor Doom will be making a return to play a significant part in Fortnite Season 4. It's likely this will involve other Marvel characters too, continuing the theme started by Deadpool & Wolverine towards the end of Season 3.

UpdateIt shows the 3 constelations!It switches between those 4 (Ignore that gems have the same constelation and the location. I placed them there because i was doing something else) https://t.co/nrxNlgCRrZ pic.twitter.com/fxyPKioDclJuly 23, 2024

According to @blortzen, the four Pandora Gems you collect during the Nitro Wasteland Stories in the Fortnite quests are named within the game files as Hope, Sword, Ghost, and Doom, and once you've collected all four of them the constellation of Doom will appear. This adds further credence to Doctor Doom being the central character of Fortnite Season 4.

Fall Guys will get a Fortnite BR Gameplay Event, similar to the CH2S7 Mothership. You can see the BR Island in the background & BR Bus top left 🔥You will interact with something and turn into a bean to compete in an obstacle course with player for loot. Spotted by @blortzen pic.twitter.com/AKTbeZXh7kJuly 23, 2024

We've know for a while that the beans from Fall Guys, along with a selection of assets and animations, were added to UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) back in May 2024, but according to @HYPEX these will be introduced to the Battle Royale at some point in a gameplay event - which may tie in with the start of Season 4.

FORTNITE OG NEWS ‼️After Fortnite announced that "Fortnite OG" will return in 2024, today they revealed that they wanna bring it back with a different twist than last time.. "It's just a matter of how and when, and how do we make it so it's not just the same." [VIA @axios] pic.twitter.com/PIVcO8NonUDecember 9, 2023

Previously, Epic have confirmed that Fortnite OG will be returning at some point during 2024. They've been quoted saying that "It's just a matter of how and when, and how do we make it so it's not just the same." According to the leaked roadmap, this will follow on from Fortnite Season 4 around November 2024.

NEW: Chapter 6 will be released on December 1 🔥Fortnite will get a "Swinging" mechanic with the update, and First-Person will be added to UEFN around the same time, which also opens the possibility of Epic adding it to Battle Royale!(Release Date by @Jorge_Most_) pic.twitter.com/hQ62x5G0FdJuly 19, 2024

Looking even further ahead, Chapter 6 of Fortnite will begin on December 1 according to @Shiina, which will introduce a Swinging mechanic and may also finally see the arrival of the long-awaited Fortnite first person mode.

How much will the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $8.99 / £6.99 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $22.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in August 2024.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 4 in Chapter 5 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!

