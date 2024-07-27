Marvel's new Ultimate Universe turns one year old with a special one-shot this December

December will mark a full year since the debut of the new Ultimate Universe, which reimagines heroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, the Avengers, and the X-Men in new ways, and Marvel Comics will celebrate with a one-shot titled Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 as announced at the publisher's Next Big Thing panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego.

Written by Ultimates writer Deniz Camp with an artist yet to be named, the Ultimate Universe: One Year In one-shot will take a broader look at the ever-growing new Ultimate Universe a year into the proliferation of superheroes away from the eyes of the villainous Maker, who engineered the history and pulls the political strings of Earth-6160, the universe's Multiversal designation.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's been one year since the Maker was locked away and the Ultimate Universe was left in the hands of his villainous council. And in that time, heroes around the world have risen up, determined to fix this broken world," reads Marvel's official description of Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1.

"Now, with one year left until their leader’s return, the Maker’s Council launches a bold plan to wipe out these heroes. This oversized one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters!"

So far, the new Ultimate Universe comic line is anchored by flagship title Ultimate Spider-Man along with Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, and The Ultimates, the universe's answer to the Avengers, which is led by Tony Stark/Iron Lad and Reed Richards/Doom (as you can see, things are a little different).

Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 goes on sale in December.

