Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies main quest will go live at least a month after launch

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode will launch without a main quest for players to pursue, at least until its first season arrives.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch has also taken the lead for the Zombies experience in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the studio laid out its undead plans in an extensive post on its official website . At launch, players will be able to dive into the next chapter of the Dark Aether storyline titled "Der Anfang," but as the post confirms, they won't have a main quest to pursue until some time after Vanguard Season 1 launches on December 2.

Treyarch says season 1 will bring "a new Objective, additional Covenants, new weapons, Zombies Season Challenges, holiday-themed updates, and more" as soon as it arrives, and "surprise elements" set to arrive later in the season will lay the groundwork for the upcoming main quest. While this will give players new challenges to undertake and gear to show off, it sounds like it will be a while until the Zombies tale proper is ready to pick back up in Vanguard.

Still, you'll have plenty to keep you busy as soon as season 1 launches, since that will also mark the arrival of the Warzone Pacific map and the dawn of the Warzone Pacific era. And it will all be playable for everyone, since Call of Duty: Vanguard won't include any PlayStation-exclusive game modes .