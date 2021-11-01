Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation exclusives don't include a game mode

Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation exclusives include several XP bonuses and cosmetics, but notably not a game mode.

After keeping specifics under wraps for months , Activision recently detailed how Vanguard will dish out PlayStation exclusives, starting with five extra tier skips included with the battle pass bundle. PlayStation players will also receive 25% more weapon XP when playing in parties, and both PS4 and PS5 will apparently receive exclusive 24-hour double XP events each month.

Other PlayStation-exclusive trinkets include two additional loadout slots plus a free in-game bundle for Season 1 of Vanguard and Warzone with a new Operator skin, a weapon blueprint, and other goodies. Future seasons will come with their free bundles.

Activision didn't mention a game mode in its post on the PlayStation Blog, and in a statement to Modern Warzone , the company confirmed that Vanguard will not have an exclusive or timed-exclusive mode, unlike several previous games. In comparison, Vanguard's exclusives seem to focus more on experience numbers and less on bespoke experiences.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, for instance, limited its Zombies Onslaught mode to PlayStation for a full year – in fact, it's coming to other platforms for the first time tomorrow, November 2. The co-op Zombies mode was announced well ahead of launch, whereas Vanguard's PlayStation exclusives have been outlined just days ahead of its pending release on Friday, November 5.