Ahsoka episode 3 features a touching Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker parallel with Sabine Wren

Ahsoka episode 3 sees Ahsoka Tano begin training her Padawan Sabine Wren – and the moment has a touching parallel with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker. A warning that the following contains spoilers for the new episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the opening moments of the episode, we see Sabine lightsaber training with Huyang. The droid still isn't very impressed with her capabilities, though, so Ahsoka gives Sabine a shielded helmet. Sabine asks how she's supposed to fight when she can't see, to which Ahsoka says: "I want you to see with more than just your eyes."

This is a direct callback to Luke's first lightsaber training session onboard the Millenium Falcon with Obi-Wan. When Obi-Wan gives Luke a helmet with the blast shield down, he asks the same thing as Sabine: "How am I supposed to fight?" His teacher replies: "Your eyes can deceive you, don't trust them."

"I think they are deliberately harking back to the original trilogy," says one fan on Reddit , pointing out a full circle moment: "Also Ashoka probably got this technique from Anakin who got it from Obi-Wan."

The Luke parallels don't stop there, either. Later, when the ship is under attack by a group of bad guys including Inquisitor Marrok and Shin Hati, Sabine jumps into the turret to shoot back – just like Luke onboard the Falcon in A New Hope. Sabine is even wearing a headset like Luke's.

Of course, Luke ended up becoming quite the legendary Jedi, so here's hoping Sabine's training leads her in the same direction. As Huyang points out, Ahsoka has an unconventional Jedi lineage herself, so Sabine couldn't have a better teacher.

