Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a bunch of ridiculously cheap 4K TVs for as little as $159

The Cyber Monday game deals include (but are far from exclusive to) a number of offers on some of the best gaming TVs and best 4K TVs around, with hundreds to be had in savings... granted you know where to look, of course. As it happens, Walmart has recently cut costs on its TV range to offer some of the best Cyber Monday TV deals available online right now, with featured models from Samsung , Philips, LG - some of the best TV manufacturers in the biz.

Whether you're looking to beef up your gaming resolution, watch that Blu-Ray collection in full 4K resolution, or are simply in the market for a new TV, this selection of Cyber Monday offers from Walmart should have you covered. With the exception of the Sceptre models, each of these 4K TVs are also smart, meaning you can easily access pre-installed apps like Netflix, Spotify, Disney Plus, and YouTube for an instantly enjoyable home entertainment system. Take a gander at the best deals we've found so far.

We recommend making your purchase on one of these TVs ASAP if you're interested, as they won't last forever, and it's entirely possible that stock will run out before the deal itself runs out too. Alternatively, click on the following links below to discover more offers from a range of online retailers in the US:

Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)