Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a bunch of ridiculously cheap 4K TVs for as little as $159

The Cyber Monday game deals include (but are far from exclusive to) a number of offers on some of the best gaming TVs and best 4K TVs around, with hundreds to be had in savings... granted you know where to look, of course. As it happens, Walmart has recently cut costs on its TV range to offer some of the best Cyber Monday TV deals available online right now, with featured models from Samsung , Philips, LG - some of the best TV manufacturers in the biz.
Whether you're looking to beef up your gaming resolution, watch that Blu-Ray collection in full 4K resolution, or are simply in the market for a new TV, this selection of Cyber Monday offers from Walmart should have you covered. With the exception of the Sceptre models, each of these 4K TVs are also smart, meaning you can easily access pre-installed apps like Netflix, Spotify, Disney Plus, and YouTube for an instantly enjoyable home entertainment system. Take a gander at the best deals we've found so far.
Philips 43" Smart 4K HDR TV | $180 at Walmart (save $49): This refurbished 4K TV from Philips is a Cyber Monday steal. View Deal
Samsung 43" Smart 4K UHD TV | $227.99 at Walmart (save $272): A brilliant TV from Samsung, with a Cyber Monday price cut of almost $300View Deal
LG 43" Smart 4K UHD TV | $226.99 at Walmart (save $72): A respected TV manufacturer, LG has slashed prices for this excellent 4K model. View Deal
Sceptre 43" 4K TV | $159.99 at Walmart (save $190) Sceptre are undercutting the likes of Samsung and LG even further with their 4k Cyber Monday lineup. View Deal
Sceptre 50" 4K TV | $189.99 at Walmart (save $210)
Grab a 4K, powered 50-inch TV for less than $200 right now. This Sceptre model does the job perfectly.View Deal
We recommend making your purchase on one of these TVs ASAP if you're interested, as they won't last forever, and it's entirely possible that stock will run out before the deal itself runs out too. Alternatively, click on the following links below to discover more offers from a range of online retailers in the US:
Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)
- Amazon.com - New Black Friday deals every day
- Walmart.com - PS4 Pro $299 (was $399), Sega Genesis Mini $45 (was $79.99)
- Bestbuy.com - Doorbuster deals updated daily
- Newegg.com - Save up to 50% on a Samsung QLED 4K TV
- Dell.com - Save up to 35% on Alienware (12 months finance over $699)
- Jet.com - Cheap PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo game deals
- B&H Photo - Big laptop and hard drive deals