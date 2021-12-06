Sledgehammer "investigating" Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5 pre-load issue

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard issue has blocked some PS5 players from accessing the game after pre-loading its next update.

Developer Sledgehammer Games acknowledged the PS5 pre-load problem in a tweet, adding that it's now actively "investigating" the issue. At the time of writing, this tweet is a little over an hour old, and we haven't heard anything else from the studio since, so it's safe to say its investigation is still ongoing.

Whatever the problem is, it's seemingly tied to the content of Vanguard's next update, which will synchronize the Call of Duty ecosystem and set the stage for Vanguard's transition to Season 1. The season itself won't begin until December 8 – which, per the freshly minted Warzone Pacific launch trailer , is also when Vanguard owners will get early access to the new battle royale update – but the preparatory update will go live tonight, December 6.

It's possible that the issues blocking some PS5 players from accessing Vanguard will naturally fade once the update is actually live, but for the time being, pre-loading the pre-season 1 update can ironically lock you out of the game. We'll update this story as this issue evolves.

Call of Duty Vanguard best weapons | Warzone Pacific map | Call of Duty | Call of Duty Vanguard Assassin Proficiency glitch | Call of Duty Vanguard error codes | Call of Duty Vanguard Prestige explained | Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges | Call of Duty Vanguard Bloom | Call of Duty Vanguard MP40 best loadout | Call of Duty Vanguard STG44 best loadout | Call of Duty Vanguard campaign length