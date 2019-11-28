Save nearly 30% on Control for PS4 and Xbox one with this early Black Friday game deal

Don't forget individual games during the current Black Friday game deals! Just because they are 'smaller' items and less bombastic than mega savings on huge tech items, doesn't mean they aren't worth looking out for. Particularly if they are limited editions of game of the year contenders: right now you can save big on the Amazon-exclusive Limited Edition of Control at Amazon UK for both PS4 and Xbox One. With savings of nearly 30% off the edition that bags you the soundtrack on CD for free it's down to just £33.03 for PS4 players and £35.04 for Xbox One. That's a saving of 27% and 22% respectively and brings both variants down to their lowest ever prices.

Control is one of the best games of the year for good reason. Our review of the game praised it enormously, handing it 4.5/5 and describing it as: "a game we'll be talking about for generations." High praise for sure, and definitely worthy of something that you should check out. I'm very tempted to pull the trigger myself.

The best games of the year always hold their value the longest so a solid cut of nearly a third just in time for the Christmas break is a very welcome one. Plus we know that the story is not over and Control's world has more to offer us with upcoming DLC so get in line with this special edition and make sure your primed to enjoy the extra content that comes our way next year.

Remember you'll want to check out the other bargains depending on your console preferences as we start to see mad discounts on all things Sony and Microsoft gaming machines. Our pages covering the PS4 Black Friday deals and the Xbox One X Black Friday deals respectively will have well covered.

Control is one of the best games of the year, but see how it stacks up against the best PS4 games the best Xbox One games according to the learned fellows here at GamesRadar+.