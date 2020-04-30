How to pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla at the best prices

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been well and truly announced and its release date is this very year - only mere months away with the game scheduled for a Holiday 2020 release crossing this and the next generation of consoles.

The drop of the cinematic Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer was one of the most hotly anticipated games of recent times, and certainly of this year when we've been fed only a diet of games delays.

Coming clean from the top: retailer links are trickling in right now so actually nailing down your Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-order might be tricky in these early hours. However, the trickle will soon become a flood and we will be updating this as fast as we can, in berserker mode, to make sure the latest prices and deals and pre-order links are here to ensure you get the best Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-order for you.

If you need reminding what's on offer from getting an Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-order in then, well, be reminded! Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set in the ninth century when Norse tribes started making more trips over the North Sea to Anglo-Saxon England. Players take on the role of Eivor, leading people to a new land in the search for a new home. There's going to be deadly raiding parties, massive battles, and the opportunity to build up your own prosperous settlement, all within the historical backdrop of ninth-century England - the Dark Ages, but also a time of transition as culture edged toward being Medieval.

As a result of this extraordinary hype and excitement now is the best time to prime yourself on what's available and how to pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You'll get extra benefits if you do, as well as that glorious benefit of being able to play as early as possible on day one.

There are going to be four editions. The first three are the usual suspects from Ubisoft in the usually 'grading' of their editions: Ultimate; Gold; and Standard. However, there's also a Ubisoft Store-exclusive Collector's Edition. Whatever you fancy, this is the place to swot up on the ins and outs of an Assassin's Creed Valhalla. As things stand today, the next-gen versions aren't up for pre-order yet.



(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-orders - Ultimate Edition

Starting from the top, so to speak, the Ultimate Edition is a big way to nail down your Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-order. In it, you'll get the game, the season pass, and the appropriately named Ultimate Pack. Expect this to be a pretty penny at launch as Odyssey's was well North of the three-figure mark.

The Ultimate Pack comes with the following items:

A Berserker Gear Pack

A Berserker Settlement Pack

A Berserker Longship Pack

Set of Runes for gear upgrades

Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-orders - Gold Edition

The Gold Edition of you Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-order will shed the weight of the Ultimate Edition's Ultimate Pack, thus giving you just the base game but retaining that glorious Season Pass - the key to potentially awesome DLC down the line following release.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-orders - Standard Edition

The most modest version of the game, but still one that will likely fly off the shelves faster than the most delicious hotcakes. Pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla in the Standard Edition form and you get the standard game and The Way of the Berserker mission. That's all we know right now; though if Ubi announce any other pre-order bonuses that will come with the Standard Edition then we will update this part of the page as well as our constant checking of retailers' pages. Here's what's live right now in terms of retailer pre-ordering:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-orders - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The biggest beast of them all comes directly from, and exclusive to, the Ubisoft Store. It contains everything in the Ultimate Edition (the game, season pass and Ultimate Pack as well as a whole host of awesome physical goodies and, well, collectibles. Inside it is:

Ubicollectibles 30cm statue of Elvor and her longship

Collector's case

Steel book case

5 cm Statuette of Eivor with his Raven and Dane axe

Exclusive lithographs

Selected soundtrack

A numbered certificate of authenticity

Given it's sheer quantity of coolness and it's exclusivity to the Ubisoft Store, I expect it to be a sizeable investment - but one I'm still tempted to make.