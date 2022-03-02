Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything we know so far about the new adventures

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak truly surprised us all with the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The February Pokemon Presents showcase gave us all manner of updates on current releases, including new Daybreak content for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But of course, the best was saved for the last. A reveal trailer closed out the show with our very first look at Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The upcoming adventures will take us into the next generation in what looks set to be a real evolution of the much-loved series. With sunny skies, towns, big open areas, and critters physically roaming out in the wilds, there are plenty of reasons to get excited.

If you can hardly wait to experience it for yourself, get your trainer gear together and prepare to be the very best (like no one ever was) all over again, as we take you through everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

We were surprised in more ways than one when the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveal trailer landed. Not only do we get to go on a new adventure in the world of Pokemon, but we won't even have to wait that long to experience it. Despite Legends: Arceus already launching this year, Nintendo has confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to launch in late 2022. While there's no exact release date just yet beyond that window, it's exciting to know they're coming this year.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gen 9 starts with the three adorable new starters

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

As is tradition with the core games in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will introduce us to three new Gen 9 starters we can choose between at the beginning of the adventure. And as we saw at the end of the trailer in a delightful picture surrounded by a golden frame, the three critters are all very adorable in their own way. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters include the Grass type cat Sprigatito, the Fire type croc Fuecoco, and the Water type duckling Quaxly. The official website for the games also reveals little tidbits about their characteristics. The little croc, Feucoco, for example, is said to be laid back and does things at its own pace, while the grass kitty is capricious and the little duckling is earnest and tidy. Now the only question is: Which will you choose?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an open-world adventure

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Sword and Shield gave us the chance to run around certain wild areas, which was then expanded upon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The latter release had several big open areas across a world map to explore, but it still wasn't truly open-world. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet looks set to take this an evolutionary step further with an open world that features towns that "blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders". We'll once again be able to see Pokemon out in the wild, with the freedom to explore this new region in the skies, seas, streets, and forests. The trailer showed off various locales that we can't wait to see for ourselves.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's region could be based on Spain

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

In the past, we've seen how real-world locations have served as inspiration for regions in the series. The Galar region, for example, is based on the UK, while the Kalos region in Pokemon X and Y is inspired by France. We've yet to learn officially where Scarlet and Violet are set, but there's a lot of interesting details fans have been picking up on in the trailer that could hint towards it being based on Spain. In one Twitter thread by Antonio Demico , the architecture and names of the starters are highlighted among other details.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will see you wearing a different outfit depending on the version

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Different versions are another returning tradition for the series, and historically they will offer different Pokemon and legendaries. While Game Freak hasn't revealed much in the way of how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will differ just yet in this regard, we do know that your player character will be sporting a different kind of outfit depending on the version you choose. It'll be interesting to learn what other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet differences there will be, but we'll have to wait a little longer to find out for certain.

