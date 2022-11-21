What does cheugy mean in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

I don't think I ever thought I'd be writing this but, you may wonder what the meaning of cheugy is if you're playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It does feel a little "how do you do, fellow kids" but unfortunately there is a reason.

If you head back to the Uva Academy at any point and talk to Director Clavell, he'll ask you what cheugy means. If you answer correctly, your friendship with him will increase - although what that actually means long-term is still up in the air.

When Clavell asks you what cheugy means, he'll give you three options:

Something super cool

Being outdated and uncool

It's a really chewy gumball

Basically, it means "being outdated and uncool" and it's mostly used by the younger generations talking about the older generations - or anyone who actually needs to Google the word cheugy. It is used to describe anything or anyone who isn't on trend, or is trying a bit too hard.

The word cheugy started out life on TikTok, and was used to describe a lot of things associated with millennial women. It's not meant to be used in a mean way, but like a lot of things on the internet, it's turned out to have pretty negative connotations.

It actually got invented by a woman in Los Angeles back in 2021, although she does claim (opens in new tab) she coined it back in 2013 when she was attending Beverly Hills High School.

But anyway, it turns out Director Clavell is cheugy for asking what cheugy means. Poor chap. Dating himself out of the cool kids club.