How to get the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Amulet Coin

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Amulet Coin is given to you by the Pokemon League Rep at the Northeast Medali Pokemon Center, if you beat five trainers. This held item doubles money earned from trainer battles, as long as the Pokemon holding it was active in the battle at some point, making it a great way to earn some cash quickly (and resulting in a goldmine of money if you equip it during a late-game Gym or League Battle). We'll go into more detail below on how to get the Amulet Coin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how to use it to make money fast.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Amulet Coin location

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Amulet Coin is given to you by the Pokemon League Rep - the man in the suit with the moustache - at the Northeast Medali Pokemon Center. However, you need to beat five trainers in West Province (Area Three) before he'll hand it over.

This shouldn't be too hard if you've reached this point in the game organically, and if you've got our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tips down. Trainers in this area have Pokemon of Level 30-35, and it's up to you which ones you fight - plus you can always go straight back to the Pokemon Center and heal after every one you defeat. To find them easily, simply take the path marked above, going Northeast from the town towards the mountains, and you'll encounter trainers along the way standing at the edge of the path. When you've beaten five of them, head back to the League Rep and he'll give you the Amulet Coin!

How to use the Amulet Coin to make money fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you have the Amulet Coin, go into the "Other Items" section of your bag and give it to any Pokemon to hold. They'll equip it - then from that point on any time that Pokemon goes into battle, assuming you win, you'll get double the payout! That applies even if the Pokemon holding the Amulet Coin faints or is only in the battle for a single turn at the start - so it's not too hard to make money this way. Go fight some more trainers or Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders, and you'll be Paldea's wealthiest preteen in no time.