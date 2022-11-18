How to redeem Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts and codes

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes will no doubt be a way to, eventually, get your trainer mitts on free in-game items. But, right now it's the only way to collect your pre-order gift which is the Flying Terastal Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Later no doubt The Pokemon Company and Game Freak will add other mystery gifts via free drops and other codes, so we'll keep this page updated as and when they start dropping.

How to get Flying Terastal Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Anyone who pre-ordered Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have access to the Flying Terastal Pikachu as a Mystery Gift. In order to redeem your special Pikachu, you'll need to do the following:

Reach the first Pokemon Centre in Los Platos to unlock the Poke Portal feature Press X and choose Poke Portal Choose Mystery Gift at the bottom of the list in the Poke Portal Opt for "Get via Internet" Flying Tera Type Pikachu Gift will appear so hit A You'll receive your Lvl. 5 Flying Terastal Pikachu as a gift and it'll be stored in your Boxes ready to be added to your party

In your party, it'll look just like a standard Pikachu, but obviously this one is special as when it Terastalizes it will have a rare Flying Tera Type. Cue the balloons!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Aside from the crystal 'chu, there are currently no other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes to take advantage of. However, it's very early days of the game's launch so that's pretty expected at this stage.

For Pokemon Sword and Shield, and other games before those, Game Freak would drop various presents for trainers that could be redeemed by players in-game. Mystery Gifts work in two main ways:

Get with Code / Password

Get via Internet

Now usually, the "via internet" option is used to deliver unique or rare Pokemon that are sometimes otherwise unavailable in the game. For Sword and Shield we got various drops like a Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Corsola, and Galarian Meowth, along with in-game items like nuggets, special evolution items, and more.

The Code/Password option on the other hand tends to skew towards drops of different types of Pokeballs and other items rather than Pokemon themselves. If you have a code, enter it in the section displayed and you should get your gift immediately!