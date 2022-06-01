Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex: All the Pokemon confirmed so far

With two trailers and more info now out in the, ahem, wild, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex is starting to take shape. Between the Starters and Legendaries, and confirmed returning Pokemon from Gen 1 to Gen 8, it's looking rather exciting indeed. And not to mention that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is introducing the first Gen 9 Pokemon to the world as well.

Read on for all the Pokemon confirmed for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex so far, and we'll update this page as soon as more are revealed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters

Starters

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters were confirmed straight away with the game's very first trailer. They are this trio:

Sprigatito (Grass Cat Pokemon)

(Grass Cat Pokemon) Fuecoco (Fire Croc Pokemon)

(Fire Croc Pokemon) Quaxly (Water Duckling Pokemon)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries

The two new Legendary Pokemon

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries have been revealed, although details on them are a little scarce. What we do know are their names.

Koraidon and Miraidon will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet respectively.

Although it looks like they're dragon Pokemon, all Game Freak is willing to give away at the moment is that they "have powers that far surpass those of other Pokemon", but otherwise they are "still shrouded in mystery".

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Gen 9 Pokemon

Gen 9 Pokemon

Image 1 of 3 Pawmi (Electric Mouse Pokemon) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company ) Image 1 of 3

Lechonk (Normal Hog Pokemon) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company ) Image 1 of 3

Smoliv (Grass/Normal Olive Pokemon) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company ) Image 1 of 3



As for the new Gen 9 Pokedex, we've got three confirmed critters for the list along with the trio of Starters. They are as follows, and pics of all three are in the gallery above:

Pawmi (Electric Mouse Pokemon)

(Electric Mouse Pokemon) Lechonk (Normal Hog Pokemon)

(Normal Hog Pokemon) Smoliv (Grass/Normal Olive Pokemon)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gen 1-8 Pokemon

Returning Pokemon

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

As for the returning Pokemon, we've picked out all those that appear across the two Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailers released so far. In bold are those that appear in the trailers, and in the brackets are their evolution family, which are bound to also be part of the final Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex.

Bagon (Shelgon, Salamence)

(Shelgon, Salamence) Blissey (Happiny, Chansey)

(Happiny, Chansey) Bounsweet (Tseenee, Tsareena)

(Tseenee, Tsareena) Clauncher (Clawitzer)

(Clawitzer) Coalossal (Rolycoly, Carkol)

(Rolycoly, Carkol) Combee (Vespiquen)

(Vespiquen) Cryogonal

Drifloon (Drifbloom)

(Drifbloom) Flaaffy (Mareep, Ampharos)

(Mareep, Ampharos) Fletchling (Fletchinder, Talonflame)

(Fletchinder, Talonflame) Gengar (Gastly, Haunter)

(Gastly, Haunter) Hoppip (Skiploom, Jumpluff)

(Skiploom, Jumpluff) Larvitar (Pupitar, Tyranitar)

(Pupitar, Tyranitar) Lucario (Riolu)

(Riolu) Lurantis (Fomantis)

(Fomantis) Magnemite (Magneton, Magnezone)

(Magneton, Magnezone) Mareanie (Toxapex)

(Toxapex) Meowth (Persian)

(Persian) Pelipper (Wingull)

(Wingull) Petilil (Liligant)

(Liligant) Pikachu (Pichu, Raichu)

(Pichu, Raichu) Psyduck (Golduck)

(Golduck) Seviper

Starly (Staravia, Staraptor)

(Staravia, Staraptor) Stonjourner

Swablu (Altaria)

(Altaria) Venonat (Venomoth)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date has been set for November 12. It's undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming Switch games for 2022.