Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries are straight-up all-terrain vehicles that you start the game with

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendaries will play a much more prominent role this time around and act as a partner to accompany you on your journey.

As revealed during today’s Pokemon Presents stream , Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon will accompany players during their journey in the Paldea region . Much like with the three starters at the start of each game, players can choose between one of the Legendaries to accompany players during their journey in the Paldea region.

Just like we saw in the presentation, Koraidon and Miraidon will do more than just follow their trainers around as they can also offer a range of other benefits. First of all, players will be able to ride 'Sprinting Build' Koraidon or 'Drive Mode' Miraidon to traverse the new region much easier than if they were to explore the entire thing on foot.

Not only this, but the two Legendaries can also transport players over bodies of water, such as rivers, lakes, and oceans, with the help of 'Swimming Build' Koraidon or 'Aquatic Mode' Miraidon. As well as this, the two Pokemon Scarlet and Violet cover stars can also take to the skies to jump from mountains, cliffs, and even tall buildings with 'Gliding Build' for Koraidon and 'Glide Mode' for Miraidon.

One of the other big takeaways from the Pokemon Presents stream was the reveal of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet region Paldea, which had yet to be given its official title until now. It has been rumored for the last several months that this region was influenced by Spain and Spanish culture, which if you look carefully in some of the new footage we saw, has all but been confirmed by the inclusion of two Spanish words.

