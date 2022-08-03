Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in-game world confirmed to be called Paldea

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's in-game world is called Paldea, confirming a leak from last month.

Earlier today on August 3, a brand new Pokemon Presents showcase gave us new details on both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One interesting new detail is that the whole in-game world for both new games is called Paldea (as we can tell from the name of the very presentation below), which gives credence to a detail that was leaked last month.

At the time, one leaker claimed that the new land both games are set in would be called Paldea, and feature numerous towns and cities themed around Spain. With today's announcement, The Pokemon Company has confirmed the leaked detail, so what was put out into the world beforehand was genuine. We now finally know the name of the land we'll be venturing around come later this year in November.

Additionally, speculation has been going around since earlier this year that the new region Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set in is based around Spain. Apparently, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's trailer earlier this year made several references to the Spanish language with individual words.

With today's trailer, that inspiration becomes even more obvious. The words "naranja," which means "orange" in Spanish," and "uva," which means "grape," could be heard in the brand new trailer. This would seem to confirm the fan theory from before, that the new land of Paldea is indeed inspired by Spain.

