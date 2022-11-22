Pokemon Scarlet and Violet answers for class, midterm, and finals

These Pokemon Scarlet and Violet answers are pretty handy for earning you some tips, facts, and even some rewards from classes that you can use in your adventures throughout Paldea. Here you'll find all the class answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with how to answer the midterm questions and finals questions.

The midterms happen after you've attended three classes per subject, and then the finals happen after you've completed all six classes per subject in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To pass a midterm you'll need to answer three out of five questions correctly, while for finals you'll need to answer four out of five questions correctly.

Here are all the class answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet class answers

Biology Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Inside of Buildings Eggs Inflict the Pokemon with a status condition B 1 in 4000 Rotom

Math Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Double 11 4% Triple There is no correct answer 300

History Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Treasure

Two thousand years ago

800 years ago

Wooden planks for writing on

Area Zero Expedition

Version dependent (Turo / Sada)

Languages Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Thank you There is no correct answer I love you! Angry Sadness Happy

Battle Studies Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Physical moves and special moves Heal Up Terastalize and attack the Pokemon There is no correct answer LP Flat rules

Art Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There is no correct answer Grass Ice There is no correct answer Glaseado's Grasp You can change their title

Home Ec Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

My choice of fillings and condiments Items on the ground CAn't use moves He should make food with other people Clean it Rotom Phones

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet midterm answers

Biology Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

B) ZR Button A) During picnics AND 2) In your basket B) Walking around A) Giving them a Berry C) Gym Badges

Math Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Double damage Half damage Eleven About 4% One-and-a-half times as much

History Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Great Crater of Paldea Treasure Approximately 2,000 years ago 805 years ago Knowledge

Languages Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Thank you Delicieux Time to eat Compliment them Salvatore

Battle Studies Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Special The move's name Four Terastallizing and attacking Fighting

Art Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tera Jewel The Grass Type Hexagon Medali There's no correct answer

Home Ec Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet



Increasing speed Fillings and condiments Oran Berry True False

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finals answers

Biology Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Two False A) Yes, it will B) 1 in 4,000 False

Math Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Five 75 About 12% Triple Damage 2

History Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Area Zero 805 years ago A folding fan Heath 10 years ago

Languages Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Delicieux I love you Anger Happiness Salvatore

Battle Studies Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Go all out Auto Battles Exchange materials Lv. 50 True

Art Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Treasure Eatery Surrendering Sunflora Two Levincia False

Home Ec Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sparkling Power It helps hatch strong Pokemon Make food with others Pokemon Wash It doesn't matter

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Academy Classes Rewards

When you've completed an exam, head back to the entrance hall desk to speak to a teacher. If you've passed, they'll gift you with the following items - plus it'll increase your bond with them, regardless of how you answer these specific questions.

Midterm Exam pass - Five Exp. Candies S

- Five Exp. Candies S Each Final Exam pass - Five Exp. Candies M

- Five Exp. Candies M Passing all Final Exams - Five Exp. Candies L

Completing classes or going and talking to certain Academy characters also helps your build your bond with each one of them. The final interaction with each teacher usually happens after their Final. However, for Home Ec and History you'll need to do one more thing after their Finals to get the reward.

Rewards from Nurse Miriam and Director Clavell also happen after completing main storyline quests rather than being tied to exams.