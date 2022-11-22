Pokemon Scarlet and Violet answers for class, midterm, and finals

These Pokemon Scarlet and Violet answers are pretty handy for earning you some tips, facts, and even some rewards from classes that you can use in your adventures throughout Paldea. Here you'll find all the class answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with how to answer the midterm questions and finals questions.
The midterms happen after you've attended three classes per subject, and then the finals happen after you've completed all six classes per subject in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To pass a midterm you'll need to answer three out of five questions correctly, while for finals you'll need to answer four out of five questions correctly.
Here are all the class answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet class answers
Biology Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Inside of Buildings
- Eggs
- Inflict the Pokemon with a status condition
- B
- 1 in 4000
- Rotom
Math Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Double
- 11
- 4%
- Triple
- There is no correct answer
- 300
History Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Treasure
- Two thousand years ago
- 800 years ago
- Wooden planks for writing on
- Area Zero Expedition
- Version dependent (Turo / Sada)
Languages Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Thank you
- There is no correct answer
- I love you!
- Angry
- Sadness
- Happy
Battle Studies Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Physical moves and special moves
- Heal Up
- Terastalize and attack the Pokemon
- There is no correct answer
- LP
- Flat rules
Art Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- There is no correct answer
- Grass
- Ice
- There is no correct answer
- Glaseado's Grasp
- You can change their title
Home Ec Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- My choice of fillings and condiments
- Items on the ground
- CAn't use moves
- He should make food with other people
- Clean it
- Rotom Phones
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet midterm answers
Biology Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- B) ZR Button
- A) During picnics AND 2) In your basket
- B) Walking around
- A) Giving them a Berry
- C) Gym Badges
Math Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Double damage
- Half damage
- Eleven
- About 4%
- One-and-a-half times as much
History Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- The Great Crater of Paldea
- Treasure
- Approximately 2,000 years ago
- 805 years ago
- Knowledge
Languages Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Thank you
- Delicieux
- Time to eat
- Compliment them
- Salvatore
Battle Studies Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Special
- The move's name
- Four
- Terastallizing and attacking
- Fighting
Art Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Tera Jewel
- The Grass Type
- Hexagon
- Medali
- There's no correct answer
Home Ec Midterm Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Increasing speed
- Fillings and condiments
- Oran Berry
- True
- False
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finals answers
Biology Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Two
- False
- A) Yes, it will
- B) 1 in 4,000
- False
Math Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Five
- 75
- About 12%
- Triple Damage
- 2
History Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Area Zero
- 805 years ago
- A folding fan
- Heath
- 10 years ago
Languages Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Delicieux
- I love you
- Anger
- Happiness
- Salvatore
Battle Studies Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Go all out
- Auto Battles
- Exchange materials
- Lv. 50
- True
Art Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- The Treasure Eatery
- Surrendering Sunflora
- Two
- Levincia
- False
Home Ec Final Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Sparkling Power
- It helps hatch strong Pokemon
- Make food with others
- Pokemon Wash
- It doesn't matter
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Academy Classes Rewards
When you've completed an exam, head back to the entrance hall desk to speak to a teacher. If you've passed, they'll gift you with the following items - plus it'll increase your bond with them, regardless of how you answer these specific questions.
- Midterm Exam pass - Five Exp. Candies S
- Each Final Exam pass - Five Exp. Candies M
- Passing all Final Exams - Five Exp. Candies L
Completing classes or going and talking to certain Academy characters also helps your build your bond with each one of them. The final interaction with each teacher usually happens after their Final. However, for Home Ec and History you'll need to do one more thing after their Finals to get the reward.
Rewards from Nurse Miriam and Director Clavell also happen after completing main storyline quests rather than being tied to exams.
- Biology (Mr. Jacq) - Rewards for catching certain numbers of Pokemon
- Math (Ms. Tyme) - 50 Rock Tera Shards
- History (Ms. Raifort) - Shrine Locations (unlocked by finding all the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Stakes)
- Languages (Mr. Savatore) - Gallarian Meowth
- Battle Studies (Mr. Dendra) - 10 Bottles of Protein
- Art (Mr. Hassel) - 50 Dragon Tera Shards
- Home Ec (Mr. Saguaro) - Sweet Herba Mystica Quest
- Nurse Miriam - Post completing Victory Road Quest, speak to her for 10 Max Revives
- Director Clavell - Post completing Operation Starfall, speak to him for one Big Nugget