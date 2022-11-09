What are Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

There's been a lot of chatter about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paradox Pokemon in recent weeks, thanks to some pre-release leaks from someone who's managed to get their hands on the game early. While nothing has been officially confirmed by The Pokemon Company or Game Freak, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating what these Paradox Pokemon may be and what they may mean for the story.

What could Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet be?

There have been several Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks of late pointing to the existence of Paradox Pokemon. This was originally circulated back in July, but has since been leaked again by a separate source in September (opens in new tab).

The Paradox Pokemon are allegedly Past and Future Forms of classic Pokemon, with the Past Forms exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and the Future Forms tied to Pokemon Violet. Apparently each Paradox Pokemon will count as a unique entry to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex.

What's interesting is that in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, two new Pokemon were shown off – Iron Treads and Great Tusk. These are supposedly the Past and Future Forms of Donphan, although neither Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company has actually confirmed that. Both of these creatures have been mentioned in the leaks too.

The two critters were named in the official press release though (opens in new tab), where the Pokemon are described as featuring in the Scarlet Book and Violet Book – both "expedition records that were written long, long ago". Fans are theorizing that these books are the ones owned by Arven in Pokemon Legends Arceus, which further reinforces the idea of time travel being a key part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet narrative.

This is further backed by what we know of the games of course, with the duo of Professors also hinting at a time theme. Scarlet – the game apparently focused on the past – will get Professor Sada, who is kitted out in a cavewoman-themed outfit and name literally ties to the Spanish word for past (pasada). Violet – and its allegedly future focus – gets Professor Turo, who's dressed in more futuristic garb and his name also links to the Spanish word for future (future).

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet legendaries too are indicative of something time-based happening too, as Scarlet's Koraidon is much more pre-historic-looking with its feathers and horns, compared to the metal and neon of Violet's Miraidon.

All leaked Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paradox Pokemon

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The leaks suggest that there will be 16 Paradox Pokemon in total, with eight per game – eight Past Forms and eight Future Forms for Scarlet and Violet respectively. Apparently these will be new versions of existing Pokemon, a bit like a regional variant but time-themed. It also suggests they'll have Type changes too.

The Pokemon getting Paradox Forms are allegedly as follows:

Pokemon Scarlet (Ancient Form)

Brute Bonnet (Amoonguss) - Grass / Dark Type

(Amoonguss) - Grass / Dark Type Great Tusk (Donphan) - Ground / Fighting Type

(Donphan) - Ground / Fighting Type Scream Tail (Jigglypuff) - Fairy / Psychic Type

(Jigglypuff) - Fairy / Psychic Type Sandy Shocks (Magneton) - Electic / Ground Type

(Magneton) - Electic / Ground Type Flutter Mane (Misdreavus) - Ghost / Fairy Type

(Misdreavus) - Ghost / Fairy Type Roaring Moon (Salamence) - Dragon / Dark Type

(Salamence) - Dragon / Dark Type Slither Wing (Volcarona) - Bug / Fighting Type

(Volcarona) - Bug / Fighting Type Suicune (potentially DLC)

Pokemon Violet (Future Form)