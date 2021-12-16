Pokemon Go Kyurem raid guide and best counters to defeat the Unova Legendary

These Pokemon Go Kyurem counters will help you beat the third dragon of the Unova region. With Reshiram and Zekrom returning to Pokemon Go, it was only a matter of time before Kyurem made a comeback too.

From Thursday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time to Friday, 31 at 10 a.m. local time, Kyurem will be appearing in Pokemon Go five-star Raids. Unlike the past week which saw Reshiram and Zekrom splitting up the Legendary Raids, Kyurem will be the only one appearing. While this limits the choices of what appears in five-star Raids, it does give trainers more opportunities to catch Kyurem and, for the first time, catch Shiny Kyurem.

Shiny Kyurem will make its Pokemon Go debut this week and trainers will want to go hunt for one. To help trainers battle and catch Kyurem, here’s a handy guide on the best counters and what movesets the Dragon Legendary can use.

Kyurem Raid Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Kyurem is a Dragon and Ice-type Pokemon, making it weak to Rock, Fighting, Dragon, Fairy and Steel-type attacks. There are plenty of Legendary and fully-evolved Pokemon that can take advantage of Kyurem’s weaknesses in Pokemon Go.

Trainers looking to bring a Mega Pokemon into battle against Kyurem may have a hard time. Mega Lopunny is the best option to battle Kyurem as it has high enough attack and the moveset to deal with the Legendary. It can also power up the Fighting-type moves of other Pokemon you bring into battle like Lucario and Conkeldurr.

Mega Charizard X is a good option if you want to bring in a Dragon-type as it will benefit from the STAB on Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw. However, Mega Charizard X is weak to Dragon-type attacks, something that Kyurem will have plenty of--we’ll get into that in the section below.

Mega Ampharos and Mega Altaria can also be solid options, but their movesets are not as optimal as the other two options. Here’s a list of options that trainers will want to consider bringing into battle against Kyurem.

Pokemon Go Kyurem Raid Counters Pokemon Moves Mega Charizard X Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch Dialga Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Palkia Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Rhyperior Smackdown and Rock Wrecker Reshiram Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Cobalion Metal Claw and Sacred Sword

Kyurem Moveset

Kyurem may have quite a few of weaknesses, but its moveset can give a wide variety of Pokemon fits. If you want to bring in a Dragon-type against Kyurem, the Legendary will have ways to deal with it.

Dragon Breath, one of its two Fast Attacks, will hit Dragon types super effectively. If you bring any of the many Dragon Legendaries like Palkia or Dialga, you’ll have to watch out for this move.

Steel Wing is Kyurem’s other Fast Attack option and while it has less use, it will deal super effective damage against any Fairy types you bring into battle. It will also give Rock types like Rhyperior a problem.

As for Kyurem’s Charged Attacks, Dragon Claw and Draco Meteor will decimate any Dragon-type Pokemon trainers bring into the Raid. Blizzard is the only non-Dragon attack Kyurem can use and will also deal super effective damage against Dragon types as well as Ground types, like Rhyperior, as well as any Flying types you may think about bringing in.

The only Pokemon that can resist all of Kyurem’s attacks are Steel types like Lucario, Metagross and Cobalion.

Like other Raids, look at the recommended page when first entering to scout which moves Kyurem may have. If it recommends Pokemon like Rhyperior, then it’s likely Kyurem doesn’t have Steel Wing and/or Blizzard.

Here is a list of every move Kyurem can know in Pokemon Go.

Fast Attack Charged Attack Dragon Breath Dragon Claw Steel Wing Blizzard Draco Meteor

