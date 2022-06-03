Pokemon Go Fest 2022, start time, Shaymin, Axew and more

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is the game's largest annual event and looks to have trainers participate in in-person activations around the world and at home. Each year, Go Fests introduce new Legendaries and debuting Shiny Pokemon and this year’s event is no different. Shaymin, the Sinnoh-region Legendary will make its Pokemon Go debut and Axew, the Dragon-type from the Unova region will finally get its Shiny.

Other Pokemon will have their Shinies debut as well, including Unown B, Numel, Karrablast, Shelmet and Shroomish, but to understand what to expect in this year’s Pokemon Go event, read this guide about all things Go Fest 2022.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Start Time

This year’s Pokemon Go Fest is a two-day affair. Day one begins Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time while the second day starts Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

This year, a special one-day finale event will be held on Saturday, August 27 and will feature a new Special Research story. Trainers who purchase a ticket for Go Fest 2022 will be granted a ticket for the finale event at no extra charge. Stand-alone finale tickets will be available at a later date for $10.99.

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to Buy a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Ticket

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 tickets are now available in the in-game shop for $14.99.

In the in-game shop, tap the Pokemon GO Fest 2022 image.

Tap the Buy button.

You’ll then see a pop-up indicating that you’ve received a ticket for Pokemon GO Fest 2022.

After you tap OK, you can find the ticket in your Item Bag.

A few days before the event, you’ll receive a medal. When you log in during event hours on Saturday, June 4, 2022, or Sunday, June 5, 2022, you’ll receive access to the Pokemon GO Fest 2022 experience. Please note: you must log in during event hours on both Saturday and Sunday to claim each day’s Special Research story.

After you’ve claimed each Special Research story, you can complete it at any time. If you’re wondering what a paid ticket can get you as opposed to participating in the event for free, visit here .

How to Get Shiny Axew in Pokemon Go

Axew and its evolutions will finally get their Shiny forms in Pokemon Go. As we’ll get into in the sections below, Axew will be appearing in the wild during certain times of both days.

There will be a different habitat of Pokemon appearing in Pokemon Go each hour during Go Fest and when the Plains habitat appears, that’s trainers’ chance to catch Shiny Axew. Paid ticket holders will be able to have a higher chance of finding Shiny Axew during this time, especially when an Incense is used.

Axew will also appear in one-star Raids on both days of Pokemon Go Fest.

How to get Shaymin in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shaymin will be the reward encounter for finishing the special Research Story. This mission line can only be obtained by ticket holders when they log-in on Day 1 of Go Fest 2022. Finish this Research Story, at any time after obtaining, to catch Land Forme Shaymin.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go Fest Day 1

The first day of the event will feature four rotating habitat hours. Different Pokemon will appear during each habitat hour and themed confetti will appear on the map. Also, certain Pokemon will appear only when an Incense is used.

The City habitat is the first and will feature Pokemon usually found in cities in the Pokemon world. Here’s the list of Pokemon that trainers can find in when this habitat is active in Pokemon Go.

Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Baltoy, Track Cloak Burmy, Bronzor, Pidove, Trubbish, Gothita, Golett, Litten, Costumed Pikachu, Galarian Weezing.

(Incense) Galarian Weezing, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Klink

The Plains habitat is the second habitat that will rotate in during Pokemon Go Fest 2022. This habitat will feature a lot of Pokemon found in routes found throughout the Pokemon world including a lot of Ground types. Here’s the list of Pokemon found in the plains habitat.

Girafarig, Dunsparce, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Drilbur, Shelmet, Rufflet, Litleo, Costumed Pikachu Axew

(Incense) Unown B, Unown, G, Unown O, Unown U, Torkoal, Axew

The Rainforest is the third habitat that will rotate in during Pokemon Go Fest 2022. As you’d expect, a lot of Water, Grass and Bug types. Here’s the list of Pokemon that can be found in the Rainforest habitat.

Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Venipede, Karrablast, Binacle, Skrelp, Rowlet, Costumed Pikachu, Pancham

(Incense) Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Tropius, Pancham

And finally, we have the Tundra habitat. Expect a plethora of Ice and Water types to appear in the Pokemon Go overworld. Here’s the list of Pokemon that can be caught during this particular habitat.

Omanyte, Swinub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Vanillite, Cubchoo, Bergmite, Popplio, Costumed Pikachu, Galarian Darumaka

(Incense) Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Galarian Darumaka

Pokemon Go Fest Day 2

The Global Challenge Arena will be featured again on Day Two, but this time, everyone will be able to participate. Also, a certain Pokemon will be making its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids.

A short Special Research story will be available when trainers log in during the event hours and any Pokemon missed on the first day will be reappearing on Sunday.